Prince George and Prince Louis' voices 'sound so much like dad' William in incredible video
kate smiling at louis© Getty

The Princes were featured in a special video shared on Monday...

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Prince George and Prince Louis got royal fans talking following the unexpected update shared by the Princess of Wales on Monday.

A sentimental family video was released by Kensington Palace, showing several incredible moments from the Wales' private summer holiday. One detail that didn’t go unnoticed by royal fans was how similar 11-year-old Prince George's and six-year-old Prince Louis' voices are to their dad, Prince William. Listen to the royal children in the video below.

LISTEN: George and Louis' voices are 'just like dad' Prince William's in royal video

In the video, while it's mostly Kate's voiceover, there are moments where the audio cuts to the raw footage being shown, during which we hear her children interject.

Prince George is heard asking, "Is this filming?" before Louis says, "Hello?" to the camera.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis© Kensington Palace
The video showed so many gorgeous moments between the family

"This scene of the royal children 'talking' to the camera is wonderful because we get to hear their young voices. Even so, the first thing you notice is how MATURE Prince George sounds already. A deep voice for a child of 10," one fan wrote on X.

A second added: "Prince George’s voice even sounds similar to his dad’s, hahaha. And Prince Louis’ voice seems like it’s going to be the same, hahaha! And ohhh, Princess Charlotte's giggles."

On X, the couple's cover photo is a gorgouse image of William and Kate with their three children
Kate revealed the news that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment

The special video also gave fans a glimpse of Kate and William's never-before-seen garden at Anmer Hall in Windsor. The Princess was seen in a candid photo pushing her youngest son on a beautiful wooden swing.

Kate Middleton pushing swing Anmer Hall© Kensington Palace
Princess Kate and Prince Louis play on their rope swing

The plush garden also features immaculately pruned bushes and plenty of trees for privacy, with foliage climbing up a brick wall.

Kate's cancer update

One of the main messages in the video was that Kate had completed her chemotherapy treatment, though she emphasised that the road to a full recovery is long.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she explained in the heartfelt clip.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

