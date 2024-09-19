Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What happened when Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie spent a day together in public
meghan markle archie prince george princess charlotte

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their brood enjoyed a day out with the Sussexes

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The Wales children have seldom been seen in public with their American cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but do you remember what happened when Archie was seen with his royal cousins for the first time in public?

Cast your minds back to the summer of 2019. Prince Archie was just two months old, and his dad, Prince Harry, was playing in a polo match in Wokingham in July that year.

Kate Middleton laughs at Louis wearing sunglasses at the polo, 2019© Getty
Louis was on good form as he enjoyed a playdate with baby Archie

Harry, Archie, and new mum Meghan Markle were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their eldest children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and were pictured enjoying time in the sunshine together.

It was the first time royal watchers got to see the newborn with his elder cousins, although HELLO! has since learned that George had a private meeting with his new family member prior to their sunny day out.

Prince George was seen chatting to aunt Meghan and cousin Archie© Getty
Prince George was seen chatting to aunt Meghan and cousin Archie

Incredible images from the special meeting showed so many sweet moments, one of which featured Louis being his cheeky self, toddling towards his aunt and baby cousin, wearing Kate's Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Louis then poked his tongue out and waved at his aunt Meghan, who was carrying little Archie.

Little Archie joined his parents at the polo in 2019© Getty
Little Archie joined his parents at the polo in 2019

It appears a lovely day was had by all; Charlotte and George were also pictured looking at their new family member, whilst Harry was seen beaming at his wife over his baby following his match.

This is one of the only times the cousins have spent time together and likely have had a number of private meetings behind closed doors.

It is unclear, however, whether the Wales children have met their youngest cousin, Lilibet.

It was reported that the Wales children were invited to her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage; however, due to it clashing with the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they were thought to have missed the occasion.

