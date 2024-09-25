James Middleton announces plans for future family addition in unexpected confession

James Middleton is already the proud father of his son Inigo and their six dogs: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.

Now the entrepreneur, 34, has opened up about extending his family and welcoming a rescue dog while discussing his ambassadorship for Dogs Trust in an exclusive conversation with HELLO!.

"It's such an honour," he said of his role, adding that he will "welcome many a rescue dog" into his own pack when the time is right.

In a sweet photo of James visiting Dogs Trust, he posed with an adorable Jack Russell named Junior, who is currently searching for his forever home. Junior looked so sweet as he was pictured alongside the Princess of Wales' brother, who held him on a bright yellow lead.

© Richard Murgatroyd Photography Junior is currently looking for his forever home

James is incredibly passionate about his furry friends and previously revealed that his late therapy dog, Ella, saved his life during his battle with depression. He has since written a book about Ella titled Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which goes on sale on 26 September.

During the conversation, James spoke beautifully about the healing power of dogs and how his sister, the Princess of Wales' cocker spaniel, Orla, is likely helping her through her cancer journey.

© Richard Murgatroyd Photography James with his beloved dogs

"I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I'm certain that, for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family," he said.

James has bred six litters of puppies and given two of Ella's relatives to Kate – Lupo, from Ella's first litter, in 2011, who sadly died at the age of nine, and Orla.

He added: "We are certainly a close family that goes through things together. That was the experience I had during my challenges, and I certainly feel like it’s something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too."

James also opened up about whether he and Alizée would like to welcome more children. He explained that, while he and Alizée try not to plan too far ahead, they would love to expand their family, "if we're fortunate enough to be able to."

Meet Ella by James Middleton is published by Radar on 26th September. In celebration of his dog Ella, James Middleton is supporting Dogs Trust and its very first 'Walk for Our Old Friends' (WOOF) event in October which encourages people to walk in memory of their beloved canine companion. Find out more at https://events.dogstrust.org.uk/woofevent