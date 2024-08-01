James Middleton shared a glimpse into his private family summer on Tuesday when he posted a gorgeous video of his dogs, Mabel and Isla.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Princess of Wales' brother, 36, captured his golden pooches poolside as they basked in the sunshine in a glorious outdoor space that looks like it could be in the middle of the French Riviera! See the full video below.

James Middleton shares gorgeous details from private family summer in sun-soaked video

Captioning the post, he penned: "Ladies & Gentlemen, Mabel has a very important announcement…. CANNONBALL.

"It’s the hottest day of the year so far here in the UK, so remember to keep the dogs cool and provide lots of clean water."

The video featured his dog Mabel jumping into the clear blue pool, splashing as she grabbed one of her toys.

"Your posts remind me how beautiful life is when you put a dog in it…," one fan wrote. A second added: "Olympic form," alongside two love heart and applause emojis.

In the background of the candid clip, James captured a glimpse of the impeccable cloudless blue sky and immaculately trimmed hedges. James hasn't confirmed the location details of the glorious place, but whether it is in the South of France or his sprawling Berkshire country home, it couldn't be a more perfect place to relax!

© Instagram James shares Inigo with his wife Alizée

In addition to Mabel and Isla, James is the doting dad to his dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Nala, and Isla.

Back in October, he and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, welcomed their first child, Inigo. Since their bundle of joy arrived last year, James has kept his little one largely out of the spotlight but has shared the occasional glimpse of his son, which, of course, leaves fans smitten!

© Instagram / @jmidy Baby Inigo went cruising along the shelves

The latest update saw Inigo accompany his dad to Sainsbury's, where his latest dog food from his dog and lifestyle brand, Ella & Co., is currently in stock.

The infant looked adorable as he placed a packet of food into his shopping bag. See the full video here.

Inigo looked so adorable wearing a blue striped T-shirt and green shorts as he reached up to the shelves.

As part of a lengthy caption, James wrote: "I’m passionately growing my business and watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," referring to his book that goes on sale next month.