James Middleton interrupts private family summer with sweet family video
James Middleton and his wife Alizee

Princess Kate's brother is a doting dad of one…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, is likely enjoying the summer weeks with his beautiful family, but on Wednesday, he broke his social media hiatus to share a sweet video.

Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-one shared a heartwarming video of his cocker spaniels, Inka and Luna, enjoying a walk on a grassy path. See the video below.

James Middleton interrupts summer holiday to share sweet family video

Captioning the video on his official Instagram account for his dog food and lifestyle brand, Ella & Co, he wrote: "There are two types of spaniels... [laughing face emoji] Do you agree?" The video shows the dogs gallivanting through the woods.

While James hasn't confirmed how he and his family are spending their summer together, his latest post on his personal account features two more of his dogs, Mabel and Isla, diving into a lavish swimming pool, with tall, verdant bushes in the background.

"Ladies & Gentlemen, Mabel has a very important announcement…. CANNONBALL," he captioned the clip.

He added: "It’s the hottest day of the year so far here in the UK, so remember to keep your dogs cool and provide lots of clean water."

James Middleton's dogs at polling station© Instagram / @jmidy
James Middleton is a proud dog dad

Friends and fans flooded the comments with excitement. "Your posts remind me how beautiful life is when you put a dog in it…," one follower wrote. Another added: "Olympic form," along with heart and applause emojis.

James is also a devoted dog dad to Zulu, Nala, and Isla. The next few months are set to be exciting for the entrepreneur as his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, is due to be released in September.

A black and white photo of James Middleton cuddling his dog Ella© Instagram
James has been so open about what Ella did for him

Ella was the therapy dog James owned until she sadly passed away last year. James credits Ella with saving his life during his battle with depression.

Speaking about the book's release, he wrote: "Just 8 weeks to go until Meet Ella is released, and first-edition signed copies are available (while stocks last) through the link in my bio 

'Touching, honest, and life-affirming, Meet Ella is both devastating and wonderfully heartwarming. A love letter to man’s best friend, and a beacon of hope to anyone struggling through hard times.' Have you ordered yours yet?"

In addition to being a loving dog dad, James shares his son, Inigo, with his wife, Alizée Thevenet. The happy couple welcomed their little boy in October of last year.

