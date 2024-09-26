Royal father-daughter moments: From Princess Kate and Michael to Princess Anne and Prince Philip

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal father-daughter moments: From Kate Middleton and Michael to Princess Anne and Prince Philip
A split image of Kate and Michael Middleton and Prince Philip and Princess Anne

The British royals are just like us in so many ways!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
There is nothing quite like the love between a girl and her adoring father, and over the years, the British royal family has had many sweet father-daughter moments.

Whether it's the Princess of Wales and Michael Middleton's shared love of tennis, Princess Anne and Prince Philip's like-minded nature, or bonding over a Taylor Swift concert like Princess Charlotte and Prince William, the special bonds between royal pairs are a reminder that, in many ways, the royals are just like us.

Join HELLO! as we take a look at some of the sweetest royal father-daughter moments…

1/4

The Princess of Wales and Michael Middleton© Karwai Tang

The Princess of Wales and Michael Middleton

The Middleton family is very close, and one particularly sweet moment saw Kate and her father, Michael, looking closer than ever when they attended Wimbledon together in July 2021.

The father-daughter duo could be seen enjoying the match and chatting about the proceedings.

2/4

Princess Anne and Prince Philip© Serge Lemoine

Princess Anne and Prince Philip

Anne was reported to be her father's "favourite child." The Princess and her father bonded over their love of sports and shared personality traits. Eileen Parker, wife of Philip's close friend Mike Parker, previously revealed via the Daily Mail: "[Philip] always had more fun with Anne. Charles is more like the Queen, while Anne is very like Prince Philip."

One adorable moment in 1980 saw the Duke of Edinburgh laughing with his daughter as they sat on top of a car.

3/4

Princess Charlotte and Prince William© Chris Jackson

Princess Charlotte and Prince William

Charlotte and William have been incredibly public with their shared love of football, as well as both being fully-fledged Swifties, but their close bond was on full display at Trooping the Colour in 2023 when the little Princess grabbed onto her father's hands during their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

4/4

Mike Tindall and his daughters Lena and Mia© Joe Giddens - PA Images

Mike Tindall and his daughters Lena and Mia

Just like their sports-star dad, Lena and Mia are not afraid to get stuck in when it comes to playing, and were captured climbing all over their rugby player dad as they supported their mum, Zara Tindall, at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk in April 2022.--

