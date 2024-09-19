Prince William lives in London's Kensington Palace with his wife Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's a property where the late Princess Diana spent some of her life, and she's left her mark on one part of it…

Within the grounds of the palace lies the Sunken Garden which is a space that has been dedicated to William's late mother for many years now.

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at the Sunken Garden

The garden was first created in 1908 by King Edward VII and its layout and features have transformed over time.

As the official website explains, the garden is now "terraced with areas of lawn, paving and ornamental flower beds, surrounding a central ornamental pond, and features four pairs of ironwork gates with delicate Art Nouveau touches". View post on Instagram

The 2017 makeover As Diana was particularly fond of the space, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017, it was temporarily turned into 'the white garden' with beautiful blooms in honour of her. © Getty Images The garden was renamed 'The White Garden' for sometime in 2017

Diana's special statue Then, in 2021 a brand-new statue was unveiled, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. The piece, by Ian Rank-Broadley includes Diana and three children, which represent her work for children across the world. © Getty Images Brothers Prince Harry and William unveiled a new statue in 2021

Beneath the statue is a special plinth engraved with the Princess' name and the date of the unveiling, and there is a paving stone in front is engraved with an extract after the poem The Measure of A Man, which was in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for the Princess. It reads: "These are the units to measure the worth. Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?" © Getty Images Princess Diana statue

The public view While members of the public cannot walk around the garden, they can view from the surrounding covered Cradle Walk. © Anadolu Members of the public view the statue of the late Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Gardens in London

The garden is perfectly manicured from all angles and viewing it is included in your Kensington Palace visitor ticket. © Getty Images The garden is beautifully manicured at all times