Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's huge shrine to Princess Diana at Kensington home – see breathtaking pictures
Subscribe
Prince William's huge shrine to Princess Diana at Kensington home – see breathtaking pictures
William attends Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral© Getty

Prince William's huge shrine to Princess Diana at Kensington home – see breathtaking pictures

The Prince of Wales has a vast area dedicated to his late mother right outside his door

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince William lives in London's Kensington Palace with his wife Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's a property where the late Princess Diana spent some of her life, and she's left her mark on one part of it…

Within the grounds of the palace lies the Sunken Garden which is a space that has been dedicated to William's late mother for many years now. 

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at the Sunken Garden

The garden was first created in 1908 by King Edward VII and its layout and features have transformed over time. 

As the official website explains, the garden is now "terraced with areas of lawn, paving and ornamental flower beds, surrounding a central ornamental pond, and features four pairs of ironwork gates with delicate Art Nouveau touches". 

View post on Instagram
 

The 2017 makeover

As Diana was particularly fond of the space, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017, it was temporarily turned into 'the white garden' with beautiful blooms in honour of her.

garden at kensington palace© Getty Images
The garden was renamed 'The White Garden' for sometime in 2017

Diana's special statue 

Then, in 2021 a brand-new statue was unveiled, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. The piece, by Ian Rank-Broadley includes Diana and three children, which represent her work for children across the world. 

Brothers Prince Harry and William unveiled a new statue in garden© Getty Images
Brothers Prince Harry and William unveiled a new statue in 2021

Beneath the statue is a special plinth engraved with the Princess' name and the date of the unveiling, and there is a paving stone in front is engraved with an extract after the poem The Measure of A Man, which was in the programme for the 2007 memorial service for the Princess.

It reads: "These are the units to measure the worth. Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"

Princess Diana statue© Getty Images
Princess Diana statue
 

The public view 

While members of the public cannot walk around the garden, they can view from the surrounding covered Cradle Walk.

lady taking photo of diana statue© Anadolu
Members of the public view the statue of the late Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Gardens in London

 The garden is perfectly manicured from all angles and viewing it is included in your Kensington Palace visitor ticket. 

garden view from railings © Getty Images
The garden is beautifully manicured at all times

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More