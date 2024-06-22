Prince William dances with his children at Taylor Swift concert alongside Zara Tindall and more

Royal Swifties! The Prince of Wales was captured dancing the night away alongside Princess Charlotte at Taylor Swift's first London show on Friday night.

The Wales duo were joined by their royal family members Zara Tindall and her daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, at Wembley Stadium. The group were captured busting out their moves to Taylor's hit Shake It Off, where William could be seen really going for it!

A video shared on TikTok captured the sweet family moment and showed Princess Charlotte wearing a light-up bracelet whilst enjoying the night with her family.

Other celebrities who were at Wembley Arena for the singer's first London show were Cara Delevigne, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Salma Hayek and Taylor's adoring boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Cara was pictured enjoying Taylor's first night in Wembley alongside Nicola Coughlan and Jon Van Ness

Prior to the show, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce and his beautiful wife Kylie were pictured at the Ship Tavern in Holborn before making their way to North West London.

A source confirmed to HELLO!: "Travis and Kylie came into the pub and he was wearing a patterned brown shirt, tan shorts and flip flops."

© Instagram Jonathon also caught up with Salma Hayek at the concert!

They shared that the former NFL player was he was in "good spirits and appeared to be happy and smiling". Jason and Kylie were even happy enough to take some selfies with fans inside the pub.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy week for the royals who have been at Royal Ascot this week. Both Prince William and Zara have been photographed stepping out dressed to the nines for the annual occasion.

On Wednesday, William was joined by his mother and father-in-law, Carole and Michael Middleton who made their first public appearance since news of their daughter, the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis was revealed in March.

Whilst Kate didn't join her family at the concert last night, nor at Royal Ascot, she made her first appearance this year last Saturday at Trooping the Colour.

© Getty William chatting with his mother-in-law and cousin at Royal Ascot

Ahead of her appearance, she shared an update on her treatment which at the moment is preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer.

Statement

The full message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, on behalf of the Princess, read: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

© Getty Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour, her first public appearance this year

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."