Buckingham Palace shared the happy news that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child on Tuesday, but they made an error in the announcement.

The palace was forced to delete their initial post on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to a minor typo.

Beatrice was referred to as "Her Royal Highess" but the post was then deleted with the correct spelling.

© X The original social media post featured a typo

The palace statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Two new images were shared alongside the announcement – one showing Edoardo embracing a smiling Beatrice dressed in a puffer jacket and another showing Sienna and Wolfie enjoying a woodland walk with their father.

WATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo expecting second child

Beatrice's titles

Following her birth in August 1988, Beatrice was known as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York", taking her title from her father, the Duke of York.

Since her marriage property developer to Edoardo in 2020, she has been styled "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi".

© PA Beatrice is mum to daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie

Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna does not have a royal title, as their children inherit titles from their father. Edoardo was not given a dukedom or an earldom from the late Queen Elizabeth II upon his marriage to Beatrice.

However, the property mogul has Italian heritage and is a Count, making the Princess a Countess, or 'Countessa' as well as "Nobile Donna," as it would be in Italy.

© PA Edoardo with Sienna and Wolfie

Although titles of nobility are not officially recognised in the Italian Republic, they can be used out of courtesy.

Edoardo's father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, previously told The Daily Mail: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation, he is a count - his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."