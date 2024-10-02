The big sign everyone missed before Princess Beatrice announced her pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who are due to welcome their second child together in early spring.

News of the royal's pregnancy was announced on Tuesday in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

The joyous statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

To mark the special occasion, the Palace also shared two new family snapshots, with one showing little Sienna enjoying a stroll with Wolfie and Edoardo, and a second image showing loved-up couple Beatrice, 35, and Edoardo, 40, sharing a romantic embrace.

The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 11th in line to the throne, with Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie moving down to 12th place. While their tot won't have an official royal title, they will have the courtesy title of count or 'nobile donna' seeing as property mogul Edoardo is a Count.

But had the mum-to-be already given us a big hint?

© Getty Images Beatrice always looks flawless

The royal, who is renowned for her elegant sense of style and who was recently crowned as Tatler's best dressed of 2024, has recently been elevating her outfits with chic outerwear – a noticeable sartorial shift that may have been a deliberate styling choice.

During her recent overseas visit to New York, the red-haired royal donned a variety of chic outfits complete with either a jacket or a coat.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice of York at the Youth Impact Council Launch in New York

On Thursday, Beatrice oozed sophistication in a navy A-line skirt which she teamed with a coordinating double-breasted blazer. And earlier in the week, the royal looked sublime in a beautiful black button-down 'Milane' mini dress from Sandro Paris which she paired with a suede tan trench coat.

Meanwhile, in mid-September, Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was spotted at an event in London dressed in a black-and-white polka dot dress from Crida Milano and a cropped jacket from high street favourite, Zara.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice attended the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Beatrice and Edoardo's love story

The pair made their first public appearance at The Portrait Gala in March 2019. After a whirlwind romance, Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

They went on to tie the knot on Friday 29 May 2020, before welcoming their first child – Sienna – in 2021. A statement released at the time read: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

© Max Mumby/Indigo The couple tied the knot in 2020

The couple are thought to have moved from St James's Palace to the Cotswolds after purchasing their forever home in the summer of 2021.