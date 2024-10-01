Princess Eugenie reacts to Princess Beatrice's baby news – 'Adding another little one to the gang'

Princess Eugenie is set to become an auntie again! The royal, 34, shared a congratulatory message to her big sister Princess Beatrice following the announcement that Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year.

"Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang," she wrote in an Instagram post.

While Beatrice shares daughter Sienna, three, and stepson Christopher Woolf, eight, with Edoardo, Eugenie has sons August, three, and one-year-old Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank.

WATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo expecting second child

Eugenie shared a personal snap with Jack, Edoardo and Beatrice on a beach with their respective children, August and Sienna, then around 22 months and 15 months old, dressed in puddle suits as they splashed around in their wellies in the low tide.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice, Edoardo, Jack and Eugenie playing on the beach with August and Sienna at Christmas 2022

A second shot showed the royal sisters standing close together and beaming at the camera, both dressed in wax jackets and hats, with Eugenie donning red festive woollies.

Eugenie admitted in the caption: "I couldn't find a single group shot of us [hand to face emoji], so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie and Beatrice became mums within months of each other with their eldest children

The couples spent Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk as King Charles hosted for the very first time in his reign.

At the time, Eugenie was pregnant with her second son, Ernest, but she officially announced the news in January 2023.

Beatrice and Edoardo were also joined by Edoardo's son Wolfie on the walk to church on Christmas Day.

Proud grandmother Sarah, Duchess of York also expressed her joy at becoming a granny again.

Sharing rare snaps of Beatrice and Sienna, the author, 64, wrote in an Instagram post: "A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside."

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

The official statement from Buckingham Palace released on Tuesday read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."