Meet Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice works tirelessly with many charitable causes close to her and her family's heart, but day-to-day the 35-year-old is a devoted mum to her daughter, Sienna, whom she shares with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, choosing not to show her face in public. What's more, when Beatrice and Edoardo step out for public engagements, they tend to keep the children at home.

But glimpses inside their life have been shared with royal followers over the years since the couple, who wed in 2020, started their family.

Here's everything you need to know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's children…

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo at an event recently

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter, Sienna, 2

A year after they became husband and wife at an intimate ceremony at the Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2020, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child together, a daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Sienna was born on 18 September 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The news of the little one's arrival was shared in a statement from Buckingham Palace which read in part: "The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Edoardo shared this photo of Sienna marking her second birthday View post on Instagram

Proud dad Edoardo later took to Instagram to share a tribute to his youngest with a photo of her baby footprints and a caption that read: "Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

Since her arrival, Beatrice's mum, Sarah Ferguson has opened up about what it's like being a grandmother to little Sienna, revealing previously that she babysat for her daughter and son-in-law.

"Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee Gee is in charge, and it's really quite amusing," she said on the Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, adding: "I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say, 'Gee Gee come and play,' and now every minute of the day Sisi wants to come and play!"

As for who little Sienna resembles most out of her parents, Beatrice's good friend Gabriela Peacock, who is Sienna's godmother, told HELLO! that the little one is the image of her mother.

"Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea." She added: "She's really cheeky and has a very good personality." Beatrice's best friend was quick to praise the Princess's newer role as a mother, saying: "Bea has such a good heart and she's such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she's a fantastic mum."

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York have a close bond

Princess Beatrice's stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, 8

When Beatrice and Edoardo began dating, the property developer was already a proud dad to his son, Christopher Woolf, whom he welcomed with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

Edoardo's son, whom they affectionately call Wolfie, seemingly has a fantastic relationship with both sets of parents despite their split in 2018.

© Getty Princess Beatrice has a strong bond with her stepson, Wolfie

Wolfie's mum, who is an architect, told Harper's Bazaar, how great it was that her son, who recently turned eight, has many people around to help raise him. Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier'."

She added: "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

In another episode of Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Sarah Ferguson said of Wolfie's bond with his little sister: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship."

Wolfie's mother, Dara Hugan, shared this tribute to him on his birthday View post on Instagram

What has Princess Beatrice said about having baby number two?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are yet to reveal whether they are planning on welcoming another baby to their family, but Beatrice did mention the prospect of "future children" while chatting to Giovanna Fletcher.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice discusses her and husband Edoardo both having dyslexia

At the time, Beatrice was pregnant with Sienna and was asked by Giovanna, while discussing the subject of dyslexia, about how her children might fare at school. "It's a great question.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo wed in 2020

"I was thinking about this as well, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."