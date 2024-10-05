Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William shares first insight into rare personal project - and fans are saying the same thing
Prince William on bench© Getty

King Charles' son is working on a project close to his heart

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
On Saturday the Prince of Wales shared the first insight into his latest project - Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, a documentary with ITV.

Prince William, 42, shared a clip of the documentary on his official Instagram account where he is asked about his motivation to make the film - and viewers are saying the same thing.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, waves upon his arrival to visit Birtley Community Pool © Getty
Prince William has worked on an ITV documentary centering on homelessness

"I think it’s really important that we can try and change, and tackle, the narrative around homelessness," King Charles' son explained.

"People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that’s something I want to challenge."

Royal followers flocked to the comments section to remark upon the Prince's likeness in the video to his late mother Princess Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons William and Harry during a holiday with the Spanish royal family at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 1987© Getty
Royal followers commented on William's likeness to his late mother

"He looks like his mother. Same way to talk. She would be so proud," wrote one royal follower, while another added: "Would be making his mother so proud, HRH Prince William honours her well."

Princess Diana at plinth making a speech in 1995© Getty
Princess Diana making a speech at the Centrepoint Conference for the Homeless at the Savoy Theatre in 1995

A third wrote: "I’m so excited for this documentary. I have no doubts your beloved mother, who took you to homeless shelters many times, is so proud of you."

The late Princess of Wales took her young sons William and Harry to homeless shelters during their childhood, encouraging them to have an understanding of life outside the palace.

Diana, Princess Of Wales during visit to homeless charity© Getty
Diana, Princess Of Wales visited Centrepoint to see the 'Cold Weather Project'

The upcoming documentary follows the royal during the first year of his Homewards initiative, which aims to tackle all forms of homelessness. 

Prince William speaks to young people during a volunteering visit to homelessness charity Centrepoint in 2005© Getty
Prince William speaks to young people during a volunteering visit to homelessness charity Centrepoint in 2005

Honouring Princess Diana

The ITV documentary isn't the only way the Prince of Wales continues to honour his mother's legacy through his charity work.

Prince William in hostel kitchen in 2006 © Getty
Prince William helps out in the kitchen at a Centrepoint homeless hostel in 2006

He remains the patron of Centrepoint - a role he took over from his late mother in 2005 and his first patronage. The charity provides accommodation and support to homeless people aged 16 to 25.

Princess Kate sitting with one-year-old Skylar during a portage session© Getty
The Princess of Wales honours Diana's legacy with her Shaping Us work

William's wife Kate also pays homage to her late mother-in-law with her work relating to early childhood through her Shaping Us campaign. It focuses on raising awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child's life.

