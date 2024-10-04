Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 adorable photos of smiley royal tots: Princess Charlotte, Prince Archie & more
parents holding smiling babies© Getty Images

World Smile Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday in October

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
World Smile Day is marked each year on the first Friday in October.The day came into existence thanks to US artist Harvey Ball who famously invented the iconic yellow smiley face back in 1963.

He set up World Smile Day so that everyone could dedicate one day each year to selfless acts of kindness and making others smile.

In honour of the special day, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the smiliest royal tots, from Prince Archie to Lucas Tindall. Keep scrolling for seven photos that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face…

1/7

father with baby daughter in snow© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter was the epitome of happiness in 2016 during a family ski trip in the French Alps. 

The royal tot looked beyond precious dressed in a white faux fur-lined snowsuit, white mittens and a pink fair isle pom-pom hat. The cherry on top? Charlotte's toothy smile!

2/7

boy waving from inside carriage© Getty Images

Prince Louis

Prince Louis once again stole the limelight back in 2023 when he joined his family at the King's coronation. 

Louis, who is renowned for his cheeky antics, pulled a series of iconic faces throughout the day, including this rather delightful grin!

3/7

little boy waving and smiling© Getty Images

Prince George

William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, delighted royal fans in 2016 when he stepped out in Victoria, Canada. 

He looked so sweet during the outing, pausing to wave at well-wishers with a broad grin stretched across his face.

4/7

little boy on trampoline in puddlesuit © Getty Images

Lucas Tindall

Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child, Lucas, melted hearts last year at the Festival of British Eventing held at Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park. 

While his autumnal puddlesuit was an instant crowd-pleaser, his joyful smile was the real star of the show.

5/7

mother holding baby son© Getty Images

Prince William

The future King has inherited his mother Diana's smile. Even as a tiny tot, Prince William's resemblance to his mother was clear to see. 

Pictured here as a baby in Kensington Palace, William looks beyond precious beaming from ear to ear.

6/7

Prince Harry crawls on all fours with his son Archie in a sweet home video© Netflix

Prince Archie

Harry and Meghan's son, Prince Archie, has inherited his father's vibrant red hair! But it's not the only feature they share in common…

The pair also share a striking resemblance thanks to their identical cheeky grin which was perfectly captured in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series.

7/7

young girl walking to church in beige coat© Getty Images

Lena Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest daughter Lena appeared in high spirits as she joined her family at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church last year. 

Buoyed by the festive spirit, the youngster seemingly couldn't contain her excitement as she celebrated with loved ones.

