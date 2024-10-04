7 adorable photos of smiley royal tots: Princess Charlotte, Prince Archie & more

World Smile Day is marked each year on the first Friday in October.The day came into existence thanks to US artist Harvey Ball who famously invented the iconic yellow smiley face back in 1963.

He set up World Smile Day so that everyone could dedicate one day each year to selfless acts of kindness and making others smile.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 12 times the royal family hugged each other in public

In honour of the special day, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the smiliest royal tots, from Prince Archie to Lucas Tindall. Keep scrolling for seven photos that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Charlotte Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter was the epitome of happiness in 2016 during a family ski trip in the French Alps. The royal tot looked beyond precious dressed in a white faux fur-lined snowsuit, white mittens and a pink fair isle pom-pom hat. The cherry on top? Charlotte's toothy smile!



2/ 7 © Getty Images Prince Louis Prince Louis once again stole the limelight back in 2023 when he joined his family at the King's coronation. Louis, who is renowned for his cheeky antics, pulled a series of iconic faces throughout the day, including this rather delightful grin!



3/ 7 © Getty Images Prince George William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, delighted royal fans in 2016 when he stepped out in Victoria, Canada. He looked so sweet during the outing, pausing to wave at well-wishers with a broad grin stretched across his face.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Lucas Tindall Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest child, Lucas, melted hearts last year at the Festival of British Eventing held at Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park. While his autumnal puddlesuit was an instant crowd-pleaser, his joyful smile was the real star of the show.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Prince William The future King has inherited his mother Diana's smile. Even as a tiny tot, Prince William's resemblance to his mother was clear to see. Pictured here as a baby in Kensington Palace, William looks beyond precious beaming from ear to ear.



6/ 7 © Netflix Prince Archie Harry and Meghan's son, Prince Archie, has inherited his father's vibrant red hair! But it's not the only feature they share in common… The pair also share a striking resemblance thanks to their identical cheeky grin which was perfectly captured in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series.

