The Prince and Princess of Wales quietly share new photo you might have missed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly shared a previously unseen photograph on their Instagram account.

The cover image for their August highlights on the social media platform shows both Prince William and Kate wearing Team GB polo shirts, with the Prince in the grey style and Kate in navy.

It appears to have been taken around the time that the couple recorded a congratulatory message to Team GB from their Norfolk home after the Paris 2024 Olympics in the summer.

The new image can be seen as the cover for August highlights

When they released their video message though, Kate was wearing a Breton-striped top by Ralph Lauren instead of the Team GB polo shirt.

William caused a stir when the clip was released in August as he sported a beard for the first time since 2008 and since then, he's appears to have grown out his facial hair.

WATCH: William and Kate congratulate Team GB

The royals appeared alongside a number of stars including David Beckham and Snoop Dogg to congratulate Team GB on their triumphs at the Games.

US rapper Snoop Dogg started the video by saying "greetings loved ones" and ended it with the words "thank you Great Britain, on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the prince and his lovely wife".

Kate said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."

William then added: "Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all."

© Instagram Kate wore a Breton-striped top to record the message

The Prince did not travel to Paris for the Olympics or Paralympics this year, with William sharing the important reason as to why as he met with swimmers Adam Peaty, Tom Dean, Maisie Summer-Newton and Louise Fiddes during a visit to Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear.

The Prince was asked by Tom: "Did you manage to get out [to Paris]?"

William replied: "No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone's interview about Covid [looking at Adam Peaty - who tested positive during the games] I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing! But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day."

© Getty Prince William with Tom Dean, Louise Fiddes, Maisie Summers-Newton and Adam Peaty in Birtley

Kate is making a gradual return to her public duties after sharing on 9 September that she has completed chemotherapy.

The Princess joined her husband at Windsor Castle after the investitures on Wednesday as the couple met aspiring photographer Liz Hatton, 16, who has a rare and aggressive form of cancer.