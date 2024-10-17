King Charles leaves London without Queen Camilla ahead of royal tour - details

King Charles is embarking on an ambitious nine-day tour of Australia, packed with 36 royal engagements, marking the first visit by a monarch to the country since 2011.

The 75-year-old monarch was seen departing from Heathrow Airport early Thursday morning, noticeably without his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.

Charles, who looked relaxed yet focused, arrived at Heathrow’s exclusive five-star Windsor Suite in a convoy of vehicles. The King will be travelling on a commercial airline for his trip Down Under, with staff seen loading just three suitcases into the plane for his nine-day adventure.

While Charles has already set off, Queen Camilla, 76, is travelling separately, having enjoyed a private break before joining her husband in Singapore.

Known for taking time to manage her jetlag on long-haul flights, Camilla often opts for wellness retreats, and this trip was no different. The couple will reunite in Singapore, from where they will continue their journey together to Sydney, arriving late on Friday evening for an official welcome.

The King’s tour of Australia begins in Sydney on Sunday, where he will head straight into a packed itinerary, including a glamorous party at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Following this, Charles will head to the nation’s capital, Canberra, where he is set to deliver an important speech at Parliament House.

His visit to Australia will also include a highly anticipated address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), a key event bringing together leaders from across the Commonwealth.

As part of the tour, the King will make time for a particularly poignant engagement, where he will meet with two pioneering cancer doctors.

This meeting holds a special significance for Charles, who revealed earlier this year that he has been undergoing treatment for cancer since his diagnosis in February.

The King took two months off from his royal duties to focus on his health, and now, following positive reactions to his treatment, he is returning to the global stage with renewed energy and determination.

Despite his ongoing health battle, Charles remains committed to his royal responsibilities. The monarch, alongside Queen Camilla, will carry out an impressive 36 engagements over the eight-day tour.

The couple will also make a State Visit to Samoa, where Charles will deliver a second address at CHOGM, further strengthening his dedication to the Commonwealth, a cornerstone of his reign.

While the tour promises to be a whirlwind of engagements, the King and Queen will have some time to recharge. A ‘rest day’ has been scheduled for Saturday, allowing Charles and Camilla to take a brief pause before resuming their royal duties.

The break will be much needed, as the King has requested that his team “supercharge” their efforts to make the most of his time in Australia, reflecting his determination to carry out the tour despite the health challenges he has faced this year.

This trip marks Charles’ first long-haul tour as King, and it comes at a pivotal moment in his reign. The monarch’s dedication to maintaining close ties with Commonwealth nations has been a focal point since he ascended the throne.

With Australia being one of the largest and most influential members of the Commonwealth, this tour is an opportunity for Charles to connect with Australian citizens, many of whom have not seen a reigning monarch in over a decade.