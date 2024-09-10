King Charles and Queen Camilla share more details about historic royal tour

The King will meet leading cancer doctors and attend a community barbeque with the Queen on their forthcoming historic visit to Australia, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles and Camilla will travel Down Under and later undertake a state visit to Samoa from Friday 18 to Saturday 26 October.

It will be His Majesty's first visit to Australia as monarch, while the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa will be the first the King attends as Head of the Commonwealth.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In both countries, Their Majesties' engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen's work."

In Australia, Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will meet Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer to hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, one of Australia's most common cancers.

The programme is likely to be designed to afford the King time to rest and recover from the many hours he will spend flying during his trip.

© Getty Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer

Other highlights from the royal couple's trip Down Under include a visit to Parliament House in Canberra, accompanied by the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His Majesty will also address a reception attended by political and community leaders, and prominent Australians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in a variety of fields, including health, arts, culture and sports.

Together, the King and Queen will pay their respects to the Fallen, laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial and visiting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander memorial, 'For Our Country'. They will also conduct a Fleet Review of the Royal Australian Navy, in Sydney Harbour.

During his solo engagements, Charles will meet firefighters at the CSIRO, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, to learn more about the centre's work to combat bush fires. He and Camilla will also tour the National Botanic Gardens.

© Getty Charles and Camilla last visited Australia in 2018 for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

The Queen's programme in Australia will focus on literacy and her desire to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. At a library in Sydney, Her Majesty will meet children participating in a Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition workshop and in Canberra, she will meet representatives of GIVIT.

At the community barbeque, the King and Queen will sample "a range of produce from across New South Wales, experiencing the cultural diversity of Australian communities and meeting local residents".

© Getty Then Prince Charles represented the late Queen at CHOGM 2022

The King will also meet Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives and groups to learn about their work in supporting the local community and strengthening culture.

In Samoa, the King and Queen will receive a formal welcome to the country, in the form of an ‘Ava Fa’atupu ceremony, before meeting Samoans at an engagement to highlight aspects of Samoan traditions and culture.

Charles' engagements in the country include a visit to a mangrove forest and a National Park, while Camilla will visit a school and a victim support unit.

