Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla share more details about historic royal tour itinerary
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla share more details about historic royal tour itinerary
Charles and Camilla waving during Japan state visit© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla share more details about historic royal tour

Their Majesties will visit Australia and Samoa this autumn

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King will meet leading cancer doctors and attend a community barbeque with the Queen on their forthcoming historic visit to Australia, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles and Camilla will travel Down Under and later undertake a state visit to Samoa from Friday 18 to Saturday 26 October.

It will be His Majesty's first visit to Australia as monarch, while the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa will be the first the King attends as Head of the Commonwealth.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In both countries, Their Majesties' engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen's work."

In Australia, Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will meet Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer to hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, one of Australia's most common cancers.

The programme is likely to be designed to afford the King time to rest and recover from the many hours he will spend flying during his trip.

Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer© Getty
Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer

Other highlights from the royal couple's trip Down Under include a visit to Parliament House in Canberra, accompanied by the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His Majesty will also address a reception attended by political and community leaders, and prominent Australians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in a variety of  fields, including health, arts, culture and sports.

Together, the King and Queen will pay their respects to the Fallen, laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial and visiting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander memorial, 'For Our Country'. They will also conduct a Fleet Review of the Royal Australian Navy, in Sydney Harbour. 

During his solo engagements, Charles will meet firefighters at the CSIRO, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, to learn more about the centre's work to combat bush fires. He and Camilla will also tour the National Botanic Gardens.

Charles and Camilla at opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games Australia© Getty
Charles and Camilla last visited Australia in 2018 for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

The Queen's programme in Australia will focus on literacy and her desire to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. At a library in Sydney, Her Majesty will meet children participating in a Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition workshop and in Canberra, she will meet representatives of GIVIT.

At the community barbeque, the King and Queen will sample "a range of produce from across New South Wales, experiencing the cultural diversity of Australian communities and meeting local residents".

Then Prince Charles represented the late Queen at CHOGM 2022 © Getty
Then Prince Charles represented the late Queen at CHOGM 2022

The King will also meet Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives and groups to learn about their work in supporting the local community and strengthening culture.

In Samoa, the King and Queen will receive a formal welcome to the country, in the form of an ‘Ava Fa’atupu ceremony, before meeting Samoans at an engagement to highlight aspects of Samoan traditions and culture. 

Charles' engagements in the country include a visit to a mangrove forest and a National Park, while Camilla will visit a school and a victim support unit.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Norwegian Wedding

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More