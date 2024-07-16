Queen Camilla sports injury on day two of Channel Islands visit with King Charles

Queen Camilla was pictured wearing a support bandage on her foot on Tuesday as she stepped out in Guernsey.

The King and Queen were visiting the Island on day two of their tour of the Channel Islands which kicked off in Jersey on Monday when Her Majesty was reported to have suffered an ankle sprain.

Whilst in Guernsey the royal couple met with well-wishers on their way to the Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation of Guernsey’s Parliament.

1/ 4 © Getty Camilla's sprain Despite her injury, the Queen still looked incredibly stylish in a pair of low-heeled Chanel pumps, using her umbrella to support her as she walked beside her husband. As for the rest of her outfit, Camilla opted for a vibrant royal blue coatdress and beamed for the camera as she waved to the gathering crowds.

2/ 4 © Andrew Matthews - PA Images Beaming for the camera Charles was in high spirits as he met with well-wishes wearing a summery, light grey suit, silver tie and blue pocket square to match his beloved wife.

3/ 4 © Chris Jackson The royal duo The King and Queen couldn't have looked happier as they made their way past members of the public who had gathered to see them.

4/ 4 © Chris Jackson Royal duty Charles pictured during the Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation of Guernsey’s Parliament.

Whilst in Guernsey, the King and Queen met with the daughters of a Navy veteran who taught the King how to fly helicopters.

Tricia Voute and Carina Howitt explained how delighted they were to have been invited to a tea party following their father and Guerneyman, Peter Voute's, death in February.

"The King wrote to us personally after our father had passed. It was very kind and not expected.

"It was like a posthumous gift from our dad. (He) was very private about it… so we were very surprised to hear and we were very touched that he remembered (him).

"We thought we would get a generalised note saying the King passes on his condolences but it was the sheer kindness of the letter – which is very private – and the flowers that he sent us that moved us very deeply."

Mr Voute, who had a distinguished career in the Royal Navy, was also an usher at Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981.

When asked how their father spoke of the King, his daughters said: “They were all young and happy times. Our father always spoke very well of him, very personally of him and that follows through to all the family.

“He always said he was one of the most natural pilots he’d ever taught and he always said that he was just really good fun, a really good person. He rated him extremely highly.

“They’ve kindly asked us to be here because of that."