Queen Camilla is a vision in fitted blue dress as she steps out on final day of Australian Tour

Queen Camilla made an elegant statement in a striking royal blue ensemble on the final day of her Australia tour.

The Queen, 76, stepped out in Sydney on Tuesday, exuding grace and warmth as she visited Refettorio OzHarvest, a collaborative social impact project between OzHarvest, Australia’s leading food rescue organisation, and Food for Soul, an Italian-founded initiative.

Camilla, ever the royal in style, looked radiant in a chic royal blue silk dress by Fiona Clare, accessorised with a delicate Van Cleef & Arpels dragonfly brooch and neutral-toned heels.

Her blonde locks were coiffed to perfection as she greeted well-wishers, smiled for the cameras, and shared meaningful exchanges with the organisation's volunteers.

Recommended video You may also like King Charles participates in traditional smoking ceremony

Her Majesty’s visit to Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney marked a significant moment, as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of OzHarvest. As the Patron of UKHarvest, Camilla’s commitment to combating food insecurity and supporting community-focused initiatives remains close to her heart.

The Queen was greeted by OzHarvest’s founder, Ronni Kahn, who took great pride in showing the royal around the community hub and explaining how the organisation’s mission aligns with environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla is greeted by Ronni Kahn, OzHarvest Founder and Simeon Beckett ahead of her visit to Refettorio OzHarvest

The Queen, maintaining her usual poise, seemed delighted as she moved into the restaurant kitchen, chatting with the chefs and offering to help prepare lunch for the day.

The Queen sprinkled herbs and edible flowers on lunch at Refettorio OzHarvest in Sydney, which rescues food that would otherwise be thrown away to create restaurant-quality dishes for those in need. The Queen called it a "wonderful idea" and "incredible", as she entered the kitchen to take instructions from the chefs.

Founder Ronni Khan told her that the cafe was designed to "not just feed the belly but to feed the soul". After helping to make the lunch, asking chefs about the ingredients, she sat at a long table to join clients for a meal.

Locals can be referred to the cafe, come with the assistance of charities, or book, eat a three-course meal at the cafe for free. It is funded by donations and a Thursday night $80 meal, which helps pay for meals for the rest of the week. The Queen also met staff and volunteers, exclaiming "one man!" as she met the lone male who joked he was the "best barista".

"What brought you here?" she asked team members, wondering whether it was in part "all that delicious food!"

"Can you tell me what we're eating?" she asked one fellow diner, gesturing that she did not have her spectacles on. It was crispy potato hash with fermented chilli, preserved peperonata, Persian feta, green zhoug, heirloom tomato and house pickes, made from food that would otherwise have been thrown away.

Before the group began eating, Ms Khan offered the Queen a brooch in the shape of a teaspoon, with a crown on it. She explained the concept: that in the case of bush fire there are three ways to react: run away, complain, or find water.

© Pool Queen Camilla meets Caesar the parrot during a visit to Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney

Ideally, she said, you would find a bucket; if not a jug; and failing that a teaspoon, and if everybody had a teaspoon of water it would make a difference.

"I'm very honoured to join you," said the Queen, accepting her brooch. "It's a very important order to be a part of."She went on to ask her lunch companions how often they came for lunch, saying "I bet you look forward to it" and calling it a "lovely experience".

The food is sourced and distributed with help from leading food rescue organisations OzHarvest, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Food for Soul. Outside, hundreds of locals had gathered to see the royal visitor and the Queen undertook an impromptu walkabout.

Among those she met was nine-year-old parrot Caeser, and persevered in saying "hello Caeser" to him while he remained mute. "He's gone camera shy," the Queen joked, before a cheer went up from the crowd as the parrot finally said "hello" back.

As always, Queen Camilla wore her signature smile, waving to the crowd as she stepped out of her royal car. The Queen has certainly mastered the art of sophisticated yet approachable fashion, looking both regal and relaxed.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla waves as she arrives

Meanwhile, King Charles had an equally significant day of engagements. His Majesty participated in a traditional smoking ceremony with the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation at a separate event in Sydney.

Dressed in a dapper light grey suit, the King looked relaxed yet engaged as he was greeted by local Indigenous leaders. The traditional smoking ceremony was led by local elders, symbolising a cleansing and uniting of spirits. Charles, known for his deep appreciation for Indigenous cultures, appeared genuinely moved by the experience.

He was met by an elder Allan Murray from the Metropolitan local Aboriginal land council who said: “Welcome to country. We’ve got stories to tell and I think you witnessed that story yesterday in Canberra but the story is unwavering and we’ve got a long way to achieve what we want to achieve and that’s our own sovereignty. But welcome to Gadigal land.”

© Pool King Charles III takes part in a smoking ceremony during a visit to the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence

Charles nodded as Allan spoke. Alan welcomed him to the centre and said; “We are proud sovereign people”

Another pulled out a lighter to start the smoking ceremony. The King said: “I was out in the Bush in Victoria in 1966 trying to get the fire going was a problem because we didn’t have one of those.”

He wafted the smoke which signifies a welcome to indigenous land. The King was met by Ms Jody Broun, the CEO of the National Indigenous Australians Agency, and Leon Donovan, Regional Manager, NSW and ACT National Indigenous Australians Agency,

He also gathered at the outdoor fire pit for a moving traditional smoking ceremony with members of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.

© Pool King Charles III greets a member of the Indigenous community during a visit to the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence

And met Aunty-in-Residence NCIE and Local Aboriginal Elder, ‘Aunty’ Beryl Van Opploo who demonstrated traditional food preparation techniques.

Speaking about the protest in Parliament, Beryl said: “Everybody has choices but I come from a different era. “Personally, I grew up with it and I’ve lived it. We did used to protest and did all when I was younger but not in a mean way.

“People have choices and I’ve been brought up by my elders with respect.” In the sports hall, The King was impressed with a dance performance from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performers.

Greeting the dancers afterwards, he said tried jumping the air himself and said: “That looked like a good exercise. I don’t think I can still do it at my age.”

The royal couple’s joint itinerary has been packed with significant moments, from meeting government officials to participating in cultural ceremonies. Their efforts in Australia reflect their dedication to forging strong bonds with the Commonwealth, while also addressing contemporary issues such as food security and environmental sustainability.

As the tour wraps up, the royal couple will now prepare to head to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, an event which will see them both continue to engage with global leaders on issues ranging from climate change to international diplomacy.

Our intrepid hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are back alongside HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash to discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla's long-anticipated trip to Australia

Right Royal Podcast

ey