Queen Camilla stuns in elegant white silk dress as she and King Charles receive warm welcome in Canberra

King Charles and Queen Camilla received a warm welcome as they touched down in Canberra on Monday, marking their first visit to Australia's capital in nearly a decade.

The Queen looked radiant in a chic white silk crepe dress by Anna Valentine, perfectly accessorised with a striking diamond and pearl brooch, which had once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

This marks Charles' 16th official visit to Australia, a country that holds special significance for him, as he spent six months attending school here as a teenager in 1966. However, this trip is particularly poignant as it is his first major foreign engagement since revealing his cancer diagnosis in February.

Upon their arrival, the royal couple headed to the Australian War Memorial, where they laid a floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier.

It was a touching return to the site they last visited in 2015, and members of the public gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the royals. Among the crowd was Georgia Bray, who, despite being a republican, joined in the celebrations.

© Pool King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit at Canberra Airport

"I'm a republican but today I'm a monarchist,” Georgia said with a smile. “I'm Australian, and Australians are polite. We'll give our King and Queen a good welcome."

Among the royal enthusiasts was Lynton Martin from Melbourne, who sported a crown and a suit adorned with Union Jacks. Having already met Charles the day before in Sydney, Lynton hoped for a second encounter.

© Pool A schoolgirl holds up a sign as they await the arrival King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive

"I was lucky to meet King Charles in Sydney yesterday, so hopefully, I get to see him again today,” he said excitedly. “It's a great opportunity to welcome the King to Australia and make sure he feels very much at home."

The King and Queen’s Canberra itinerary included a visit to Parliament, where they were greeted by senior ministers, members of the judiciary, and military officials. The monarchs were also keen to observe Australia’s efforts in combatting the country’s infamous bushfires. At the National Bushfire Behaviour Research Laboratory, Charles – a lifelong advocate for environmental causes – witnessed a demonstration of the "pyrotron," a cutting-edge wind tunnel designed to replicate the deadly effects of Australian bushfires.

© SAEED KHAN King Charles III and Queen Camilla receive flowers after arriving at Defence Establishment Fairbairn in Canberra

Charles and Camilla began their Australian tour in Sydney, where, on Sunday, they were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers outside St. Thomas’ Anglican Church after attending a service. The enthusiasm from the crowd was undeniable, a testament to the continued affection for the British royals in the Commonwealth country.

The royal couple will continue their tour with further engagements in Sydney on Tuesday before heading to Samoa.

© MARK BAKER Among the royal enthusiasts was Lynton Martin from Melbourne, who sported a crown and a suit adorned with Union Jacks

There, they will attend a meeting of the British Commonwealth countries, a reflection of Charles’ commitment to strengthening ties with nations across the Commonwealth.

For Charles, this visit represents not only a return to a country he holds dear but also a reaffirmation of his dedication to the causes he has championed throughout his life, even as he navigates his health challenges.

