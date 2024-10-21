King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic visit to Australia in photos

The King and Queen's historic tour to Australia is underway, with Their Majesties having arrived in a rainy Sydney on Friday.

Despite a protest in Canberra's Parliament House on Monday, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, have so far been greeted warmly by huge crowds.

The six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney is the King's first to Australia as its head of state, and comes as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.

WATCH: King Charles confronted by Australian senator in verbal attack

During the visit Charles will meet colleagues Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer, named as Australians of the year 2024 in recognition of their pivotal work on melanoma, one of Australia's most common cancers.

Other highlights of the Australian visit will see the royal couple spending time in the capital Canberra meeting leading figures and paying their respects to the country’s fallen, while in western Sydney they will attend a community barbecue – a staple of Australian culture.

The King and Queen will later travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and meet world leaders taking part in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.

Take a look at the best photos from their official trip…

1/ 12 © Getty Arrival in Sydney The drizzle didn't dampen Queen Camilla's spirits as she arrived in Sydney wearing a royal blue Fiona Clare dress, adorned with the Australian wattle brooch and her Charlotte Elizabeth 'Mayflower' bag.



2/ 12 © Getty Warm welcome As the couple touched down in the Australian city, the iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up with striking projections of previous royal visits.





3/ 12 © Getty St Thomas' Anglican Church - Sydney After a scheduled rest day, the King and Queen joined the congregation at St Thomas' Anglican Church on Sunday, where they signed a historic bible.



4/ 12 © Getty Crowds outside the church After the service the royal couple went outside the church to shake hands with the well-wishers, who numbered around two hundred people, with some waiting since 5am to catch a glimpse of the royals.



5/ 12 © Getty Welcome to Canberra On Monday, the King and Queen arrived in the Australian capital, Canberra, where they were greeted by Ngunnawal Elder Auntie Serena Williams, a representative of the Indigenous people.



6/ 12 © Getty Australian War Memorial - Canberra Their first engagement in Canberra was to commemorate Australia's war dead at the national memorial, where they laid floral tributes.



7/ 12 © Getty Meeting Hephner the alpaca Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to see the couple – including an alpaca who sneezed in front of the King.



8/ 12 © Getty Parliament House - Canberra The King was understood to be "unruffled" by the outburst from Senator Lidia Thorp at Australia's Parliament House, who told him, "You are not my King". In Charles' address, he spoke of his affection for the nation and acknowledged the "timeless wisdom of Indigenous people".



9/ 12 © Getty Anthony Albanese The King shook hands with Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House. Mr Albanese said of the monarch before his speech: "You have shown great respect for Australians even during times when we have debated the future of our own constitutional arrangements and the nature of our relationship with the crown. Nothing stands still."



10/ 12 © Getty Greeting the crowds Charles and Camilla greeted members of the public outside Parliament House, where royal fans held up supportive signs, waved flags and donned crowns.



11/ 12 © Getty The Australian National Botanic Gardens - Canberra After separate engagements, the King and Queen concluded their visit to Canberra with a walk around The Australian National Botanic Gardens, which boasts the largest collection of Australian plants in the world.



12/ 12 © Getty Outfit change A slightly windswept Camilla looked beautiful in a pale blue and white polka dot dress with diamond and pearl earrings.



