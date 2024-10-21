Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic visit to Australia in photos - memorable moments
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic visit to Australia in photos - memorable moments
Charles and Camilla's royal tour of Australia© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic visit to Australia in photos

Their Majesties are visiting Sydney and Canberra Down Under

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
11 minutes ago
Share this:

The King and Queen's historic tour to Australia is underway, with Their Majesties having arrived in a rainy Sydney on Friday.

Despite a protest in Canberra's Parliament House on Monday, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, have so far been greeted warmly by huge crowds.

The six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney is the King's first to Australia as its head of state, and comes as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.

WATCH: King Charles confronted by Australian senator in verbal attack

During the visit Charles will meet colleagues Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer, named as Australians of the year 2024 in recognition of their pivotal work on melanoma, one of Australia's most common cancers.

Other highlights of the Australian visit will see the royal couple spending time in the capital Canberra meeting leading figures and paying their respects to the country’s fallen, while in western Sydney they will attend a community barbecue – a staple of Australian culture.

The King and Queen will later travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and meet world leaders taking part in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.

Take a look at the best photos from their official trip…

1/12

Queen Camilla wearing blue dress under umbrella© Getty

Arrival in Sydney

The drizzle didn't dampen Queen Camilla's spirits as she arrived in Sydney wearing a royal blue Fiona Clare dress, adorned with the Australian wattle brooch and her Charlotte Elizabeth 'Mayflower' bag.

2/12

A projection of photographs of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla is seen on the Sydney Opera House in Sydney© Getty

Warm welcome

As the couple touched down in the Australian city, the iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up with striking projections of previous royal visits.


3/12

The King and Queen signed a historic bible at St Thomas's Anglican Church © Getty

St Thomas' Anglican Church - Sydney

After a scheduled rest day, the King and Queen joined the congregation at St Thomas' Anglican Church on Sunday, where they signed a historic bible.

4/12

Queen Camilla speaks with King Charles III as they greet the crowd during a visit to St. Thomas's Anglican Church© Getty

Crowds outside the church

After the service the royal couple went outside the church to shake hands with the well-wishers, who numbered around two hundred people, with some waiting since 5am to catch a glimpse of the royals.

5/12

King Charles III is greeted by Ngunnawal Elder Auntie Serena Williams in Canberra, Australia© Getty

Welcome to Canberra

On Monday, the King and Queen arrived in the Australian capital, Canberra, where they were greeted by Ngunnawal Elder Auntie Serena Williams, a representative of the Indigenous people.

6/12

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Australian War Memorial in Canberra© Getty

Australian War Memorial - Canberra

Their first engagement in Canberra was to commemorate Australia's war dead at the national memorial, where they laid floral tributes.

7/12

The King reacts as he is introduced to an alpaca named Hephner© Getty

Meeting Hephner the alpaca

Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to see the couple – including an alpaca who sneezed in front of the King.

8/12

The King is said to be 'unruffled' after Victoria senator Lidia Thorpe shouted 'this is no your land, you are not my king' to him© Getty

Parliament House - Canberra

The King was understood to be "unruffled" by the outburst from Senator Lidia Thorp at Australia's Parliament House, who told him, "You are not my King". In Charles' address, he spoke of his affection for the nation and acknowledged the "timeless wisdom of Indigenous people".

9/12

King Charles shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after attending a reception at Parliament House © Getty

Anthony Albanese

The King shook hands with Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House. 

Mr Albanese said of the monarch before his speech: "You have shown great respect for Australians even during times when we have debated the future of our own constitutional arrangements and the nature of our relationship with the crown. Nothing stands still."

10/12

Queen Camilla greets public with Queen Camilla We Love You sign© Getty

Greeting the crowds

Charles and Camilla greeted members of the public outside Parliament House, where royal fans held up supportive signs, waved flags and donned crowns.

11/12

Queen Camilla and King Charles III visit the Australian National Botanic Gardens© Getty

The Australian National Botanic Gardens - Canberra

After separate engagements, the King and Queen concluded their visit to Canberra with a walk around The Australian National Botanic Gardens, which boasts the largest collection of Australian plants in the world.

12/12

Queen Camilla wearing blue and white dress with pearl earrings© Getty

Outfit change

A slightly windswept Camilla looked beautiful in a pale blue and white polka dot dress with diamond and pearl earrings.

LISTEN: What you need to know about the King and Queen's Australia tour

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More