8 royal tour rules that have to be abided to – and the one that's regularly broken

This rule was brought in when the late Queen was caught foul of it in 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI. At the time of his death, the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on a royal tour of Africa and was in Kenya when the news broke.

One of the rules following the death of a monarch is that other members of the royal family can only be seen in black, and the late Queen didn't have such an outfit with her. Therefore, when she landed back in England, she couldn't depart the plane until one had been brought onboard for her to change into.