Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' sweet hobby they don't share with Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children are slowly starting to forge their own paths.

While sibling trio Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear to have taken on some of their parents' beloved hobbies, they've also continued to find their own feet, exploring new passions and pastimes.

But did you know that Louis, six, and Charlotte, nine, have a sweet hobby in common that they don't appear to share with their older brother, George.

During a visit to BAFTA's headquarters in London back in 2022, Prince William, 42, revealed that Louis and Charlotte are huge film fans while George has a greater preference for gaming.

Speaking about monitoring screen time, the royal father said: "At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that.

"They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films. I adore film and gaming as well."

This isn't the first time William has alluded to his children's TV habits. Earlier this month, the future king revealed how George, Charlotte and Louis tend to grapple over the TV remote.

He made the revelation while speaking with students from the National Film and TV School at BAFTA's headquarters.

In a chat with Erik Scott, an NFTS student on the festival's selection committee, William joked that with so much screen content to choose from, his three children are "always wrestling over the remote" at home.

What do the royal tots like to watch on TV?

In their earlier years, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were huge fans of watching Peppa Pig. Indeed Kate previously revealed how Charlotte had received a Peppa Pig birthday card for her 2nd birthday - adorable.

During an appearance on Radio 1, William revealed how George had "taken an awful lot of interest" in Fireman Sam. Having received the royal seal of approval, the hit show later made a very special episode dedicated to the young royal.

Beyond this, George is thought to love Disney classic, The Lion King, while Charlotte was once spotted singing along to Encanto's hit song, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', during a visit to Cardiff.

What are some of their other hobbies?

Gaming and films aside, the sibling trio are also interested in cooking, sports and art. When it comes to spending time outdoors, Louis is believed to be "mad about rugby" while George is passionate about football and tennis. Charlotte, meanwhile, has a soft spot for gymnastics, ballet and football.

Elsewhere, George adores painting with watercolours - a passion which led to the creation of his memorable snowy reindeer Christmas card shared by his parents back in 2022.