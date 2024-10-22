Princess Kate's hectic pre-school run routine with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales took an extended break from doing the morning school run routine with her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after she announced she was undertaking preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer earlier this year.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus," she said in an emotional video to announce she had finished her treatment.

Now that Kate is planning a slow return to her regular routine, from royal engagements to family outings, we're taking a look at how the busy mother-of-three starts her day when she's in full health. Keep scrolling to see her nutritious breakfast, nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo's helping hand with the kids and more…

The Princess of Wales' breakfast

© Getty Kate enjoys a healthy breakfast of oatmeal or a green smoothie

The mother-of-three always looks so healthy and radiant- it's clear to see she eats a nutritious diet.

Kate loves a smoothie in the morning, and according to the MailOnline, the Princess blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her morning drink.

Kate is also thought to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast. Oats are known for their slow-release energy, which is just what the royal needs for her busy morning ahead.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' children like cereal and fruit for breakfast

Meanwhile, she also prepares a nutritious breakfast for her kids. When Kate visited the London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in 2020, she revealed what her three kids eat in the mornings.

"She mentioned to the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits," school manager Michelle Samuels told today.com.

The Princess of Wales' workout

© Getty The Princess of Wales is known for being super sporty

Whatever Kate wears, she always looks toned – and her figure is all down to her committed exercise regime. A report by The Mail revealed that the royal manages to fit in an hour's workout each morning, involving, "aerobic exercise, skipping, indoor rowing and intense interval training". She is said to favour the 'Plank' exercise – a bodyweight pose that tightens her muscles.

The royal is also reportedly a fan of using a Swiss gym ball to keep her stomach muscles toned and enjoys running with her dog.

Kate isn't opposed to getting her kids involved in her morning workouts. The Daily Mirror reported that when the Princess of Wales was asked if she goes to the gym by members of the England Wheelchair Rugby League team, she said: "It's running around after the children – I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

The Princess of Wales' school runs

© Shutterstock The royals were pictured dropping their kids at school in 2022

Prince William and Kate could easily ask their nanny - who has worked with them since George was eight months old - to take their children to school and nursery each day, however, the parents often like to accompany George, Charlotte and Louis themselves.

Who could forget Kate taking Prince George to school at Thomas's Battersea just one day after she gave birth to her youngest, Prince Louis? The royal amazed royal watchers after she stepped out to present her newborn son Prince Louis to the world, just seven hours after giving birth – then did the school run the next day!

The Princess previously admitted that she felt guilty about not spending enough time with her children as she opened up about juggling motherhood with royal commitments.

"Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!" she told Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

"Yep – all the time, yep. And you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'"

The family have since moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and the Wales children now attend Lambrook school a short drive away.

