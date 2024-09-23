Prince William and Princess Kate travelled to Balmoral without George, Charlotte and Louis - report

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen at the Crathie Kirk church service on Sunday, but there were some family members missing.

Prince William and Kate, who were both dressed smartly for the service, were not joined by their three children in Scotland.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis remained in Windsor, according to MailOnline.

The young royals have just returned to their classrooms at Lambrook School in Berkshire, so it's likely that travelling to Scotland during term time would not be as feasible for them.

HELLO! understands that the Prince and Princess were visiting Balmoral for the weekend and decided to join Charles and Camilla at church.

Two days before their appearance, William met staff employed as night shelter managers, mental health nurses and housing officers in Aberdeen, during a trip to the city to personally thank them for their "enormous and invaluable contribution".

Kate also carried out her first meeting since her cancer treatment ended. She held a meeting around her early years work at Windsor Castle last Tuesday.

It comes after she shared a deeply moving and personal video about her cancer journey, following completion of her chemotherapy course. Watch the video below...

The Princess said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Kate's appearances in 2024

The Princess of Wales's first major appearance while undergoing treatment was at Trooping the Colour, in celebration of the King's birthday in June.

Kate accompanied her children in the carriage procession in central London before watching the military ceremony. She also joined the senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

In July, she was given a standing ovation on Centre Court as she attended the men's Wimbledon final with her daughter Charlotte and sister, Pippa Matthews.

As the King and Queen hosted the royals at Balmoral during their traditional summer break in August, the Waleses were among their guests, with William, Kate and George pictured on their way to church over the Bank Holiday weekend.