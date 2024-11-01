King Charles takes 'decisive' action over Prince Andrew's finances - report

King Charles has put an end to Prince Andrew's finances, according to an updated biography being serialised in the MailOnline.

The publication states that the book, Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, written by acclaimed royal biographer, Robert Hardman, has been updated with new material that states that the Duke of York is "no longer a financial burden on the King".

© Getty King Charles has reportedly taken action over Andrew's finances

The report also explains that Charles, 75, has acted "decisively" to cut financial ties with his younger brother by removing his annual allowance and no longer paying for his private security.

In August, The Sun on Sunday reported that Andrew's private security team were told their services would not be needed from November. The Duke, 64, lost publicly-funded police protection back in 2022.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Andrew refused an offer to move out of Royal Lodge into nearby Frogmore Cottage. It was reported that Charles had put pressure on Andrew to vacate the property after he neglected to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in "crumbling" brickwork and damp issues.

Andrew currently occupies the royal property with Sarah Ferguson, with whom he shares two grown-up daughters, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Prince Andrew signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which says that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home.

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson also resides at Royal Lodge

However, the Duchess of York seemingly dispelled rumours that she and Andrew were facing "pressure" to leave their home.

The mother-of-two was quizzed by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction in 2023, though she casually shut down the rumours.

© Getty Images Royal Lodge in Windsor

Responding to reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: "Don't always believe what you read."

Royal Lodge is a 19th-century property located on the 98-acre Windsor estate. It has been under the ownership of Charles' estate since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Since their divorce in 2008, Sarah and Andrew have lived in separate wings of the majestic property.

Hardman's book, Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, was released earlier this year and is being brought out in paperback soon with new details on 7 November.