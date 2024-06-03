Prince Andrew begins work on royal home amid ongoing pressure to move into Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew appears to have finally started essential restoration work on the "crumbling" £30 million Royal Lodge he currently occupies with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

New photographs of the property, which is located in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, confirm reports by US Weekly last month that revealed the Grade-II listed building is ravaged by damp leaving visible cracking and crumbling of the brickwork.

The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has reportedly been asked to leave the property by his brother, King Charles, after neglecting to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year and leaving it chipped and growing black mould on the exterior.

Latest images captured of the 19th century, 90-acre property show that scaffolding has been erected around the entrance, as well as a yellow skip which has appeared on the driveway and appears to be full of discarded rubbish.

Prince Andrew under pressure to vacate Royal Lodge © W8Media / MEGA Scaffolding and a skip can be seen on the front of Royal Lodge The Duke of York, 64, stepped down from public duties in May 2020 amid the controversy over his years of friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal was subsequently stripped of his royal and military titles. According to The Times, Prince Andrew signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which says that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home. Despite reports suggesting the Prince had failed to meet the annual upkeep requirements, he has continued to live at the royal residence Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion he has called home for two decades.

The Duchess of York now looks after the late Queen's Corgis at Royal Lodge Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah dispelled rumours that Prince Andrew was under pressure to leave Royal Lodge by his brother. The mother-of-two was quizzed by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction in 2023, though she casually shut down the rumours. Responding to reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: "Don’t always believe what you read."

© Getty Images Royal Lodge was in need of major repairs Signs that renovations have begun could mean that the royal brothers have come to an agreement over whether Prince Andrew is allowed to remain in the property.