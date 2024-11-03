Queen Letizia in tears during emotional visit to Valencia

It's been a difficult few days for Spain, with deadly floods killing over 200 people in Valencia.

Keen to support their country, King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the areas most badly hit by the floods on Sunday, with the trip becoming violent when crowds hurled mud at the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who was walking alongside the royal couple.

While King Felipe and Queen Letizia were also hit by the attack, the anger was directed mainly at the politicians and Spanish government, who have not provided sufficient help to the area, according to locals.

© Getty The public chucked mud at King Felipe

Despite the anger towards Sanchez, residents were happy to see the royals. Queen Letizia spoke with a local woman, holding her hand and comforting her as she wept.

© Getty Queen Letizia gave comfort to those impacted

Speaking to another local resident, Queen Letizia could be seen with her head in her hands, brought to tears herself by the devastation.

Prior to their visit, the Spanish royals' representative took to the family's Instagram to send their thanks for the support their country has received, writing: "Our deep gratitude for the messages of condolence, consolation, support and solidarity with the Spanish people due to the devastating consequences of the DANA."

Following their visit, another message was posted to social media, reading: "The [royals] have visited this morning the municipality of Paiporta (Valencia), one of the places seriously affected by the terrible DANA that we have suffered in our country."

© Getty Queen Letizia spoke to those impacted by the floods

Explaining the reason for their visit, the note continued: "They wanted to be close to the neighbours, listen to them and know their situation, as well as thank the work of emergency services, state, regional and local forces and security forces, civil protection and NGOs that are working tirelessly in the rescue and recovery of basic supplies in the affected places, and with whom the [royals] have been in constant contact during these days."

A carousel of photos accompanied the heartfelt message, showing the couple embracing the public and looking emotional, with mud splatters on their clothes in several of the moving photos.

While their visit proved to be controversial, the family's social media supporters sent messages of appreciation and admiration, writing: "While politicians and presidents flee, Their Majesties stay to suffer the mud and anguish of the crowd, to talk to the displaced and console the desperate. Long live the King, long live the Queen, long live Spain!"

We hope that the visit brought comfort to those impacted by the flood.