King Felipe and Queen Letizia enjoy low-key date night after summer holiday

The Spanish royal couple surprised onlookers as they walked down the street after dining at La Lonja del Mar, a seafood restaurant close to the Royal Palace of Madrid.
While the palace is their official residence, Felipe and Letizia live at the Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid.
The Spanish royals have spent time in Palma de Mallorca this summer, which is an annual tradition. However, their holiday was shorter than usual, as the King and Queen travelled to France for the Paris 2024 Olympics to support their nation's athletes.
Leonor, 18, will start her training at the Naval Military Academy in Marín, Pontevedra, while Sofia, 17, will enrol for her second year of her International Baccalaureate programme at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.
Take a look at photos from Felipe and Letizia's night out below…
Intimate dinner
The Spanish royals are often spotted off-duty in the capital, enjoying meals and theatre dates. La Lonja del Mar restaurant, which boasts a beautiful view of the palace, offers a range of seafood specialities on its high-end menu, including black monkfish, wild turbot, caviar and oysters.
Stunned onlookers
Passers-by look pleasantly surprised to see the royals exiting the restaurant, with Felipe and Letizia smiling and waving at onlookers.
Stylish King
King Felipe, 56, was smartly dressed in a dark blue shirt with tailored grey trousers and brown loafers.
Queen Letizia's look
Meanwhile, Queen Letizia, 51, looked effortlessly chic in a tonal ensemble, consisting of a loose-fitted white blouse with high-waisted chinos and tan sandals. She accessorised with a crochet-style bag by Josune González.
Down-to-earth
The couple, who married in 2004, chatted as they walked through the square after their dinner, located in the city's affluent Ópera district.
Off-duty
After a busy summer and some quality family time, Felipe and Letizia will soon resume their busy work schedules.
