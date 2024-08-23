Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Felipe and Queen Letizia enjoy low-key date night after summer holiday
Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain are seen leaving an intimate dinner at La Lonja del Mar restaurant© Getty

The Spanish royal couple will resume their royal duties in the coming weeks

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
15 minutes ago
King Felipe and Queen Letizia enjoyed a low-key date night together ahead of their return to their royal duties. 

The Spanish royal couple surprised onlookers as they walked down the street after dining at La Lonja del Mar, a seafood restaurant close to the Royal Palace of Madrid. 

While the palace is their official residence, Felipe and Letizia live at the Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid. 

The Spanish royals have spent time in Palma de Mallorca this summer, which is an annual tradition. However, their holiday was shorter than usual, as the King and Queen travelled to France for the Paris 2024 Olympics to support their nation's athletes. 

The couple's daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, will start new stages of their lives in the coming days. 

Leonor, 18, will start her training at the Naval Military Academy in Marín, Pontevedra, while Sofia, 17, will enrol for her second year of her International Baccalaureate programme at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. 

Take a look at photos from Felipe and Letizia's night out below…

1/6

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain are seen leaving an intimate dinner at La Lonja del Ma© Getty

Intimate dinner

The Spanish royals are often spotted off-duty in the capital, enjoying meals and theatre dates. La Lonja del Mar restaurant, which boasts a beautiful view of the palace, offers a range of seafood specialities on its high-end menu, including black monkfish, wild turbot, caviar and oysters.

2/6

Queen Letizia smiles as she leaves restaurant© Getty

Stunned onlookers

Passers-by look pleasantly surprised to see the royals exiting the restaurant, with Felipe and Letizia smiling and waving at onlookers.

3/6

King Felipe leaving restaurant in Madrid© Getty

Stylish King

King Felipe, 56, was smartly dressed in a dark blue shirt with tailored grey trousers and brown loafers.

4/6

Queen Letizia wearing white outfit and crochet bag© Getty

Queen Letizia's look

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia, 51, looked effortlessly chic in a tonal ensemble, consisting of a loose-fitted white blouse with high-waisted chinos and tan sandals. She accessorised with a crochet-style bag by Josune González.

5/6

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain are seen leaving an intimate dinner at La Lonja del Mar restaurant © Getty

Down-to-earth

The couple, who married in 2004, chatted as they walked through the square after their dinner, located in the city's affluent Ópera district. 


6/6

Onlookers looking at Letizia and Felipe leaving a restaurant in Madrid© Getty

Off-duty

After a busy summer and some quality family time, Felipe and Letizia will soon resume their busy work schedules. 

