Queen Letizia is an absolute vision in white as she steps out alongside King Felipe VI
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the 'Luca de Tena', 'Mariano de Cavia' and 'Mingote' journalism awards 2024© Carlos Alvarez

Queen Letizia is an absolute vision in white as she steps out alongside King Felipe VI

The royal couple attended The International Journalism Awards ceremony in Madrid

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in an elegant white dress as she attended an awards ceremony alongside King Felipe VI in Madrid on Thursday night. 

The royal couple, renowned for their impeccable style, turned heads with their glamorous attire at The International Journalism Awards.

Queen Letizia, 52, chose a sophisticated white dress featuring a structured waistcoat-effect detail and a flared skirt from the brand Self Portrait, often preferred by UK royals. 

Her look was completed with sleek metallic accessories, including a shimmering bag and glistening heeled sandals.

King Felipe, 56, known worldwide for his exquisitely tailored suits, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie. His sartorial choices have consistently earned him praise, and tonight was no exception.

The royal couple's appearance at the awards ceremony followed King Felipe’s recent trip to Berlin, Germany, where he attended the Euro 2024 final with his youngest daughter, 17-year-old Infanta Sofia. 

The duo was spotted cheering enthusiastically from the stands as Spain triumphed over England. Felipe and Sofia later celebrated with the team, with a jubilant Felipe shaking hands with every athlete as they received their medals.

The official Spanish Royal Family’s X account proudly tweeted: “EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!!! You have been the best team, you have made us enjoy every game, and all of Spain is proud of you. Congratulations @SEFutbol. This result does justice to what we have seen on the field throughout #EURO2024.”

At the start of the match, Felipe and Sofia were seen beaming as they greeted Prince William and his son, Prince George, in the same viewing area.

 The group exchanged warm handshakes and engaged in a lively conversation about the match. William and George, both impeccably dressed in matching striped ties reflecting the colors of the England national football kit, white and red, also drew attention for their sartorial choices.

Despite the disappointment for England fans, social media buzzed with admiration for the Spanish monarch's sharp dress sense, a continuation of the praise he received at the previous year's Wimbledon Championships final.

Earlier this week, Queen Letizia and King Felipe welcomed the Spanish football team to the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, celebrating their victory with a heroes' reception. 

The queen and her daughters, Leonor, 18, and Sofia, showed their support for La Roja by donning red outfits, with the princesses proudly wearing Spain jerseys.

