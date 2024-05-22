King Felipe and Queen Letizia's sweetest PDA moments as they celebrate anniversary

Congratulations are in order for King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain who marked their platinum wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The couple, who tied the knot on 22 May in 2004, have been married for 20 years!

Since saying "I do" the Spanish royals have embarked on an incredible joint adventure, with highlights including the arrival of their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia and numerous royal tours around the globe.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinate in pink for Sofia's confirmation

As the loved-up couple celebrate their special day, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of King Felipe and Queen Letizia's swoon-worthy PDA moments…

Wedding kiss:

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot on 22 May 2004

Crown Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz married in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral on 22 May. Their wedding was a thing of splendour, teeming with all the pomp and pageantry you'd expect from a royal wedding.

On their big day, the lovebirds shared a romantic kiss at the Royal Palace - a moment which was immortalised in a string of heartwarming photos.

Engagement announcement:

© Getty Images The duo announced their engagement in 2003

After announcing their engagement, Crown Prince Felipe and TV presenter Letizia looked more loved-up than ever as they stepped out together.

The pair shared their exciting news in the gardens of the then-Prince's residence at Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid. In photos shared from the happy moment, Felipe could be seen wrapping a loving arm around his wife-to-be. Swoon!

Mallorca memories:

© Getty Images The couple appeared smitten when they visited the Royal Nautical Club

Back in August 2015, the couple showcased their playful side as they visited the Royal Nautical Club during the 34th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup.

During their time in Palma de Mallorca, Felipe and Letizia appeared smitten as they shared a sweet embrace away from the sporting action.

Coronation kiss:

© Getty Images The Spanish royals posing on the balcony of the Palacio de Oriente

It was a blissful moment in June 2014 when Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI posed on the balcony at the Royal Palace in Madrid with their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. Amid the celebrations, the duo shared a tender kiss, highlighting their enduring love for each other.

A warm embrace:

© Getty Images The pair attended a Red Cross Fundraising Day in 2012

In 2012, Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia shared a warm embrace at the Red Cross Fundraising Day held in front of the Foreign Affair Ministry in Madrid. In a display of love, Letizia could also be seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek.

Basketball joy:

© Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia delighted in the sporting action

Lovebirds Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia couldn't keep their hands off each other back in 2012 during the London Olympic Games. Together, the duo excitedly celebrated as they cheered on the Spanish team at a Men's Basketball semifinal match. It's giving 'couple goals'!