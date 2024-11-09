Royal Prince's footballer career revealed after surprising video goes viral

Unlike his siblings, little was known about King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's son, Prince Emmanuel's higher education, but now his exciting career has been uncovered.

The Belgian prince, 19, is training to become a professional footballer after enrolling at Mifra academy in Spain which is self-described as "the best football academy in Europe". According to Dutch publication HLN, until now it wasn't even known that the young royal played football.

The academy prepares its players to compete in the Primera División, the highest rank of the Spanish football league system. Videos of Emmanuel have surfaced online, showing him during his training sessions and demonstrating his skills as a goalkeeper.

On the official website for the Belgian royal family, it says that Prince Emmanuel: "is currently following a language and sports training programme at an academy abroad."

© Jean Catuffe Other than one photo of the prince attending a football match in 2018 his love of football wasn't public knowledge

It's clear that the prince takes a keen interest in sports and has previously been photographed in his youth taking part in skiing, horse riding, and athletic events.

The royal website also states that Emmanuel "loves nature" and practices tennis, windsurfing, and running, as well as playing the saxophone. After training for his International Baccalaureate at the Eureka school in Kessel-Lo, the prince is fluent in French, Dutch, and English.

As Prince Emmanuel trains to become a sports star, his sister, Princess Elisabeth, is also studying overseas at Harvard University in the US, where she is completing her Master's degree.

The royal began at the esteemed university in September and is certainly settling in well to life across the Atlantic.

To mark her first day, the Belgian palace released stunning images of Elisabeth standing against the backdrop of the historic institution. Alongside the images were the words: "Hello USA! Princess Elisabeth started her master's degree in public policy at the @harvardkennedyschool."

Harvard is an institution favoured by royals from across the globe, as Princess Elisabeth joins King Frederik of Denmark, who studied there for a year, as did Empress Masako of Japan, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics.