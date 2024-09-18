Princess Elisabeth of Belgium rocks gorgeous casual look for first day at Harvard – photos

Princess Elisabeth hasn't finished her education just yet as the heir to the Belgian throne will now be completing a Master's degree at Harvard University in Public Policy.

The news of Elisabeth's intentions was announced on 8 May and came ahead of her graduating from Oxford University with a 2:1 degree in History and Politics. On Wednesday, Elisabeth started her studies at the prestigious American institute and to mark the occasion, the Belgian Palace released images of the royal.

Elisabeth, 22, opted to go for a casual look for her first day of studies, with the Belgian princess sported a brown vest alongside a pair of jeans from Tommy Hilfiger. The royal finished off her look with a pair of green trainers from Adidas as she was seen carrying around her books.

A caption on the post read: "Hello USA! Princess Elisabeth started her master's degree in public policy at the @harvardkennedyschool."

Some fans joked about Elisabeth's presence, with one saying: "Imagine becoming friends with her and then finding out she's the crown princess of Belgium," and a second added: "A perfect degree choice for a future Head of State. Congratulations Princess Elisabeth!"

Harvard is a popular institution for royals to study at. King Frederik of Denmark studied there for a year, as did Empress Masako of Japan, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Prior to her further education, the future queen completed a two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma at UWC Atlantic College in May 2020, before undergoing a year of military training.

When Elisabeth graduated from Oxford, most of her family made the trip overseas to support the young royal. She was joined by parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and her siblings, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleanore. However, the royal's brother, Prince Gabriel, had to miss the ceremony due to his military studies.

Elisabeth will have a special place in Belgian history, as she is set to become the country's first-ever Queen Regnant when she succeeds her father to the throne.