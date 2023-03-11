9 royals who have their own jobs These family members have carved out their own careers

There are a select number of royals who offiically carry out duties, with King Charles reportedly in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy in the future.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have carved out their own path in the US, other royals also have full-time careers.

Those who have married into the Firm also had jobs before marrying their prince or princess - check out what the likes of Meghan and Kate did before their royal weddings.

HELLO! takes a closer look at royals with full-time careers...

Prince Harry

It was revealed in March 2021 that the Duke of Sussex had taken on two exciting new roles in the US.

Prince Harry is a chief impact officer for coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp, with his boss Alexi Robichaux revealing to BBC News that the Duke likes to be called "Harry" in the workplace.

Harry also works part-time as a commissioner for US think tank Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder that will explore the state of the media.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti. She was previously an associate at investment firm Sandbridge Capital and before that she had a role as an intermediate coordinating producer at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

After receiving a 2:1 degree in History and History of ideas from Goldsmiths College, London in 2011, Beatrice's first role was a research analyst at a boutique private wealth firm.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child this summer, is a director for art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

After gaining a 2:1 in English literature and history of art from Newcastle University in 2012, Eugenie moved to New York for a year to work for online auction firm Paddle8.

She then moved back to London to begin her role as associate director at Hauser & Wirth in 2015, and was then promoted to director two years later.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne's eldest daughter, Zara, is an accomplished equestrian like her mother.

She won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing team. In January 2020, she became a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips has worked for Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager and then for the Williams racing team.

He also had a role as a manager for RBS, before leaving in 2012 to become a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK.

He attended the University of Exeter and graduated with a degree in sports science in 2000.

Sarah Chatto

Princess Margaret's daughter has been exhibiting her paintings at the Redfern Gallery since 1995, and her work has appeared in many other exhibitions. Sarah, who is mother to Samuel and Arthur Chatto, was educated at the Camberwell School of Art and at the Royal Academy Schools.

A talent for art clearly runs in the family with King Charles's collection of watercolour paintings set to go on display from spring at Sandringham House.

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Sarah's older brother is a furniture maker who set up his own company, Linley, in 1985 after his previous title, Viscount Linley. In 2015, he was made honorary chairman of Christie's EMERI (Europe, Middle East, Russia and India) and has also published several books.

Prince Joachim of Denmark

Queen Margrethe's youngest son began his new role as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris in September 2020. He and his second wife, Princess Marie, reside in France with their children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, who married Crown Prince Pavlos in 1995, founded her own luxury childrenswear brand, Marie-Chantal, in 2000. She is also a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust.

