Watching Princess Kate's royal return in person was very emotional - and hugely reassuring

Emotion etched on her face, the Princess of Wales made a poignant return to Whitehall for the annual Service of Remembrance. Watching the solemn ceremony alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh from a balcony over Whitehall, Kate looked visibly moved.

But as she emerged through the double doors of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office at the start of her 28-minute appearance, I saw her look out and smile - clearly happy to be back out on this most important of royal duties.

I'm told the Princess had been determined to be there today to support the King and her husband, the Prince of Wales. And after what William last week described as a “brutal” year for the royal family, her presence today showed just how far she has come in the nine months since her cancer diagnosis.

The royals have been attending these ceremonies to honour the fallen for more than a century now, but this year felt all the more emotional because of the family's own health battles.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales sings the national anthem at the Remembrance Service

Kate and Sophie, both elegant in black and wearing three poppies, chatted warmly in the few minutes before the King, Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh stepped out below to take up their places at the foot of the monument.

Touchingly, the Princess wore diamond and pearl earrings that belonged to the late Queen, for whom Remembrance was always such an essential focus. She also wore a brooch of the Queen’s Dragoon Guard brooch, having become their Colonel-in-Chief last year.

With Queen Camilla still recovering from a chest infection at her Wiltshire home, Sophie moved from her original balcony spot alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester so Kate would not have to stand alone.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh smile as they stand on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance

The Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also watched from a third balcony. There was a murmur through the sea of people below as Kate appeared, then a reverent hush descended as, moments later, a gun was fired to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

© Chris Jackson / Getty The Princess of Wales wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's brooch

Kate and Sophie looked sombre as they stood watching, while the royal party at the foot of the monument stood immobile. The silence was broken by the last post, then the King stepped forward to lay his wreath, finished with a ribbon in his racing colours of red, purple and gold. His message read: "In grateful memory of your service and sacrifice, Charles R."

Queen Camilla’s equerry Major Ollie Plunkett then laid a wreath on her behalf, before Prince William was handed his own to lay by his equerry Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds. The tribute, decorated with the Prince of Wales feathers, read: "In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember, William."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William arrives to the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal were next, followed by an equerry carrying a wreath on behalf of the Duke of KentThen Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch led Government ministers and former prime ministers from Sir John Major to Rishi Sunak in laying tributes, followed by Commonwealth High Commissioners, ambassadors and faith leaders.

The Princess and the Duchess watched on, occasionally turning to each other to remark on proceedings. And as they finally turned to leave, Sophie placed a comforting hand on Kate’s shoulder, showing the closeness of their relationship.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Duchess of Edinburgh lays a supportive hand on Kate's back during the Service Of Remembrance

With Kate’s public duty done for the day, William stepped up to take the salute on Horse Guards - a first for him as Prince of Wales - as 10,000 veterans and their supporters marched past the Cenotaph. Days after he confirmed that he and Kate hope to make some trips together again next year, seeing the Princess back at the heart of public life this weekend has been hugely reassuring.