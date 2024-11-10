Duchess Sophie's tender show of support for Princess Kate on emotional day

It was a moment that many missed, but it spoke volumes about the relationship between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh on what must have been an emotional day for Kate.

Sophie tenderly laid a hand on Kate’s shoulder in a supportive gesture as the two senior royals exited the balcony at the Centopath after the service of Remembrance.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage the Duchess of Edinburgh lays a supportive hand on Kate's back during the Service Of Remembrance

Kate, who is recovering from cancer, took part in the event to honour Britain’s fallen servicemen and women. It marked the first time since the start of the year she has carried out two consecutive days of public engagements.

She was joined on the balcony by Sophie at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to watch her husband Prince William and father-in-law King Charles lay wreaths during the service. See them share a moment in the video below:

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie share a moment at Remembrance

Kate carried herself with poise during the event, and the two women shared looks and smiles throughout. They were both pictured looking emotional as they paid their respects during the two-minute silence.

Both the royal ladies wore the traditional all-black ensemble as a sign of respect to the fallen of the Armed Forces. Kate looked elegant in a button-down coat finished with a striking velvet bow and a hat adorned with a birdcage mourning veil. Sophie, meanwhile, wore a fitted black dress with a scoop neckline, a wide-brimmed hat and a pearl necklace.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate looked emotional as she paid her respects as from the balcony

If Kate was tired from attending the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, she certainly didn’t show it.

Kate’s return to the public spotlight comes after Prince William told broadcasters in Cape Town at the Earthshot Prize Awards his wife was "doing really well", adding: "She’s been amazing this whole year."

© Getty Images Kate and Sophie singing during the service

This past year has been “incredibly tough”, according to Kate herself - she said as much back in September as she shared her “relief” while confirming she had completed chemotherapy.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus," she said in a moving video message. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."