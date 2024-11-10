Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William reveals future travel plans with Kate Middleton after 'hardest year of life'
couple on safari © Getty Images

Prince William reveals future travel plans with Princess Kate after 'hardest year of life'

The Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in March

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales has said he is optimistic that his wife Princess Kate will have recovered enough from her cancer treatment to join him on overseas engagements next year.

He made the revelation during an interview with UK print media in South Africa after concluding his visit in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards.

William and Kate at sports centre in Marlow© Getty Images
Prince William is hopeful that Kate will soon be able to join him on overseas engagements

Looking to the future after a "brutal year", the future King said: "I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up."

Elsewhere, he spoke about his three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and their future roles.

three children riding in carriage© Getty Images
The royal father also spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis' future roles

When asked whether the sibling trio would join William on more public engagements, the royal father said: "Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they're at school and I think that takes priority over everything else."

King Charles's eldest son also spoke about how he sees his role evolving in the coming years, with more of a focus on "helping people".

"It's hard to describe what that is all about, but I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation," William said.

Prince William with stubble© Getty Images
The royal spoke candidly about his evolving role

"And to give you more an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

Of his philanthropic work, he continued: "It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people.

Prince William in Belfast to launch Homewards© Getty Images
William toured the UK to launch his Homewards initiative in 2023

"And I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

"So that's what I'm trying to bring, that's what Catherine is trying to bring as well. And I sit here right now doing Earthshot and doing all the projects I'm doing, like Homewards as well. And who knows what's going to come next, but it all centres around those values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better."

Earthshot Prize Awards

Earlier this week, Prince William joined a galaxy of stars on the green carpet at the annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town.

Prince William surrounded by celebrities including Billy Porter and Robert Irwin© Getty Images
William on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards

The glittering awards ceremony, which celebrates innovative ideas to "repair the planet" took place in a sustainable eco-dome, where guests included supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow, and actor Billy Porter. 

Take a look at his speech in the video below... 

William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 - an ambitious project which each year presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

The five categories, or Earthshots are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

