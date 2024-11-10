Princess Kate's beauty is a spectacle in demure veiled hat for Remembrance Sunday service

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton looks breathtaking beneath black veil for Remembrance Sunday
The Princess of Wales during the Remembrance Sunday service

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
9 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales carried herself with confidence and poise as she stepped out on the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the Cenotaph during the annual Remembrance Sunday service.

It is the first time since the start of the year that Kate, who is recovering from cancer, is carrying out two consecutive days of public official engagements.

She also attended the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales takes two minute silence on the balcony of the Foreign Office

The Princess of Wales' Remembrance Sunday outfit

The Princess of Wales and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh during the Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph© Samir Hussein
The Princess of Wales and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh during the Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

Dressed in a traditional all-black ensemble, worn as a sign of respect to the fallen of the Armed Forces, the wife of Prince William cut a sculpted figure in a recycled  button-down coat pinned with a striking velvet bow.

The Princess of Wales on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph© Chris Jackson / Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a striking birdcade veiled hat to complete her Remembrance Sunday ensemble

The Princess' glossy brunette hair was swept into a sleek updo, worn beneath a black velvet hat adorned with a beautiful birdcage veil.

The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it, whilst also disguising tears.

The Princess of Wales on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph © Getty
The Princess of Wales added delicate drop pearl earrings to her demure outfit

The mother-of-three paired her monochrome attire with understated pearl drop earrings. 

Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls. The pearls were thought to represent tears, and she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

Kate Middleton in a black outfit© WPA Pool
The Princess of Wales also attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening

Rarely has the Princess of Wales put a foot out of line when it comes to her sartorial choices. Royal Fashion expert Miranda Holder formerly told HELLO! that the royal has spent decades perfecting her royal style.

"She manages to tread that awkward line between fashion and the restrictive etiquette limitations of the working royal perfectly - and all this makes utterly compelling viewing, keeping us hooked." 

She added: "Kate is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, frequently rewearing favourite outfits time and time again."

