Kate Middleton and Prince William make subtle change to social media accounts
William and Kate in Falmouth© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales make subtle change to social media accounts

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended consecutive events this weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a subtle change to their social media accounts.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the royal couple switched out their previous profile pictures and included a throwback snapshot of the pair at the 2023 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall.

William and Kate at the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance in 2023 © Getty Images
William and Kate at the Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance in 2023

The update was made to Prince William and Princess Kate's official Instagram and Twitter accounts which are run by the royal couple's social media team. Aside from their tweaked profile picture, their Twitter page also included a new header image featuring ceramic red poppies.

snapshot of person's twitter profile© Twitter
William and Kate updated their social media accounts

In what has become a tradition of sorts, the pair changed their profile photos as a mark of respect ahead of Remembrance weekend. They made a similar change last year, opting to use an image of the duo applauding at the 2019 Festival of Remembrance.

Catherine, Princess of Wales stands from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. Each year members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. © Getty Images
Princess Kate joined royals at the annual Remembrance Sunday service

On Sunday, Kate, 42, joined members of the royal family at the annual Remembrance service held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. The royal mother-of-three looked visibly emotional as she observed the service from the balcony in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

For the sombre occasion, Kate wore a button-down coat dress and a netted button hat in black as a mark of respect. She was joined by Duchess Sophie who looked smart dressed in a cowl neck dress and a wide-brim hat.

two women singing from hymn sheet© Getty Images
Kate and Sophie singing during the service

As Head of the British Armed Forces, King Charles laid the first wreath. His floral tribute closely resembled a floral tribute produced for his grandfather King George VI – 41 open-style poppy petals made from bonded fabric mounted on black leaves, traditional for a sovereign's wreath and featuring a tied ribbon in the colours of the King's racing silk – scarlet, purple and gold.

Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and Sir Timothy Laurence were also in attendance.

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne, attend the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph )© Getty Images
King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne attend the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

Meanwhile, on Saturday, William and Kate attended the Remembrance Festival at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The event marked the first time the 42-year-old royal has carried out two consecutive days of official engagements since the start of the year as she makes a gradual return to public-facing life after completing her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton in a black outfit© Getty Images
Kate looked so smart in a black coat dress

From the royal box, the group including Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, watched as current serving personnel paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan and, towards the end of the evening, joined in the singing of a hymn, 'Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer'.

After singing the national anthem, the royal family stood in silence as the Last Post was played and poppy petals fell from the ceiling at the Royal British Legion event.

