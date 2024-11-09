Princess Kate and Prince William share rare public display of affection at Remembrance Service

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen unable to keep their hands off each other as they arrived at the Remembrance Festival in London on Saturday.

In a video caught by fans outside London's Royal Albert Hall, Princess Kate – who was making her first major appearance since completing chemotherapy treatment – was spotted putting a close hand on her husband's back as they were greeted.

William was then seen placing a hand on her lower back, as Kate continued to meet guests and they made their way into the venue. See the video below:

Dressed head-to-toe in black with a poppy adorning her coat dress, Kate looked dignified in her somber ensemble as she paid her respects to the nation's fallen servicemen and women alongside her husband, King Charles, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The event marked the first time the 42-year-old royal has carried out two consecutive days of official engagements since the start of the year as she makes a return to public-facing life following her all-clear from cancer.

© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall

Kate paired her dress with light-denier tights and black Romy 100 pumps from Jimmy Choo. She added a Chanel lambskin quilted mini square bag, and for jewelry, the mum-of-three paid tribute to William's late mother, as she wore Princess Diana’s diamond drop earrings, and a Monica Vinader vintage chain pearl necklace.

For the first time in months, she also wore her 2010 diamond and sapphire engagement ring.

© WPA Pool Kate wore her engagement ring for the event

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance is held every year on the Saturday evening of Remembrance weekend.

From the royal box, the group including Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, watched as current serving personnel paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan and, towards the end of the evening, joined in the singing of a hymn, "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer".

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo King Charles and his sister Princess Anne sit in the Royal Box

William and Catherine also sang the national anthem, which was followed by serving personnel on the floor of the hall removing their headwear and giving three cheers to the King, who waved to the crowd after the anthem.

The royal family stood in silence as the Last Post was played and poppy petals fell from the ceiling at the Royal British Legion event.