7 of the most hilarious royal tour photos through the years

The King and Queen have just concluded their whirlwind tour of Australia and Samoa, and it made us take a trip down memory lane.

Royal tours are always a great opportunity to see the royals in action as they undertake several engagements, but there's also been some funny moments too.

From impromptu dancing to showing their competitive sides, the likes of the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry have been pictured in some amusing shots, often having a giggle themselves.

And even the youngest of royals have brought laughter. Prince William and Kate brought Prince George on their Australia and New Zealand tour when he was just eight months old in 2014.

During a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, the little Prince was given a toy Bilby but his reaction to the gift was priceless.

Watch here…

WATCH: Prince George ‘unimpressed' by toy Bilby during royal tour

Now see more funny moments below...

1/ 7 © Getty Bhutan 2016 Back in 2016 on their royal visit to Bhutan, William and Kate were left in stitches as the then Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at archery. Sporty Kate looked highly amused as her arrow appeared to miss the target.



2/ 7 © Getty Cuba 2019 Charles and Camilla got involved in learning how to make their own rum-based mojitos during their official visit to Cuba in 2019. As the then Prince of Wales added a sprig of mint to his glass, he joked: "It gets up my nose!" before lifting his glass to have a sip. Turning to the press pack, Charles cheekily added: "Aren't you all envious?"

3/ 7 © Getty New Zealand 2014 Prince William and Kate are known for their competitive streak and went head-to-head during a sailing race in Auckland, New Zealand in 2014. The Princess went on beat her husband not once, but twice in the yacht race. Kate was spotted hilariously gesturing to William after her second win, to which the Duke joked: "We were sabotaged!"

4/ 7 © Getty Toronto 2017 Prince Harry pretended to be shocked when two-year-old Emily Henson made a bold grab for the royal's bucket of popcorn at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. It resulted in a series of amazing photos of the Prince's hilarious reactions to the cheeky toddler.



5/ 7 © Getty Australia 2015 The Duchess of Cornwall left everyone in fits of laughter as she jokily wielded a knife at husband Charles during a tour of a winery in Australia in 2015. A grinning Camilla told him to "behave himself," while Charles gave her a look of mock horror.



6/ 7 © Getty Tuvalu 2012 Prince William and Kate showed off their moves as they danced with locals on the South Pacific island Tuvalu during their 2012 Diamond Jubilee Tour.



7/ 7 © Getty Jamaica 2012 Prince Harry cheekily jumped the gun as he challenged sprinter Usain Bolt to a race in Jamaica in 2012. The crowd cheered as the Olympian jokily let the Prince win.



