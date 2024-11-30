Prince William's equerry Rob Dixon shares touching message and photos of royals as he makes emotional farewell

Prince William's former equerry, Lt Commander Rob Dixon, shared an emotional goodbye to his royal role on Friday.

The military officer was appointed to the royal household in 2020, when the Prince and Princess of Wales were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and supported them through some of the most significant royal changes of our generation.

In a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, Rob shared a lengthy statement reflecting on his "incredible opportunity" to serve the royal family. His words were accompanied by a series of images, including one with Prince William and Prince George, and an extraordinary photo alongside Kate.

Rob wrote: "It’s time to move on… I’ve had the most incredible opportunity to serve in a role that not only challenged me but allowed me to grow, to learn, and to make meaningful contributions alongside a talented and passionate team."

Rob went on to express how "immensely grateful" he was for the "support, collaboration, and friendships" during his four-year stint.

He continued: "I was able to play a small part in the funeral of Prince Philip, the Platinum Jubilee, the funeral of our wonderful late Queen, the Coronation of a new Monarch, and all the weird and wonderful in between!

"There were engagements when our whole household was involved—every single person—and there were times when I was, quite rightly, standing alone, calling the shots and backing the decisions I’d made."

As for what’s next, Rob said: "It’s now time to swap the top hat and tails for ‘daily working rig’ once again, and it’s the right thing to do." Adding: "An equerry’s role is finite, and handing over to an enthusiastic fresh set of eyes is all part of the process."

"The aim of any military role should be to serve, lead, and support your team, strive for success, then move onwards and upwards; I’m excited to do just that."

Rob concluded: "I will be forever grateful to everyone who played their part alongside me in ‘Team Cambridge’ and ‘Team Wales’, and also to my superb principals. I wish you all fair winds and following seas."

Rob will be replaced by Sqn Ldr Mike Reynolds, a helicopter pilot seconded from the RAF.