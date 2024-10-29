King Charles' equerry Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson engaged to high society girlfriend

King Charles's right-hand man Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson is engaged to his PR executive girlfriend, Olivia Lewis, it has been revealed.

Their happy news was shared in The Times via an announcement that read: "The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London."

© Getty Images Johnny is King Charles's right-hand man

According to MailOnline, Olivia previously worked for the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla, while her father, Simon Lewis, was the former communication head for Queen Elizabeth II during the period following Princess Diana's death.

While the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Johnny and Olivia were photographed together in June at Trooping the Colour.

© Getty Images Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson was recently promoted from equerry to 'super equerry'

Charles' equerry earned the moniker "hot equerry" in 2018 when he served as the late monarch's bodyguard. And in September 2022, he famously went viral after he was pictured alongside His Majesty looking dapper.

At the time, one social media user quipped: "Is there a Major Johnny account created?" while a second chimed in: "Nobody does tradition, pomp and ceremony like we do. How very regal the King, Queen Consort and The Prince of Wales looked this morning. What a privilege to be able to watch the proceedings. And… oh look... there's Major Johnny!"

© Getty Images Johnny attending the 2024 Easter Mattins service

He even made it into Tatler's Social Power Index, with the publication praising him for his "fabulous sense of humour" and looking "as good in a suit as he does a kilt."

© Getty Images Zara Tindall and Lieutenant Colonel Johnny at Royal Ascot

Equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royal's daily programmes. In October last year, Johnny, who trained with the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was reportedly promoted to "super equerry" after making a lasting impression on Charles and Camilla.

Since entering the royal fold, Johnny has attended numerous key events including the King's majestic coronation, as well as the King and Queen's visits to Northern Ireland, Germany and France.

What is an equerry?

An equerry is an officer of the royal household who assists the royal family. Usually from a military background, equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royals' daily programmes.

© Getty Images The late Queen with her equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White

They accompany monarchs on official engagements, assist with military matters and help his guests during meetings with dignitaries.

Over the years, some of the aides have risen to prominence after serving the royal family, Lord Soames, for instance, acted as Charles's equerry in the early 1970s before going on to become a close friend of the King and serving as an MP for more than 30 years.