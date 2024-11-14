Prince William makes motorbike admission that would fill Princess Kate with 'horror'

The Prince of Wales couldn't resist jumping back on a motorbike, albeit a stationary one, as he visited Northern Ireland on Thursday.

He tested out the special effects in the Virtual Production Studio at Ulster University's Belfast City Campus, appearing to ride the bike through the Arizona desert.

Watch below…

WATCH: Prince William “Rides” On A Motorbike

After being given a tour of the studio, William took control of a large film camera before taking his turn, saying: "Any excuse to get on a motorbike!"

"I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin," he added, asking if it was possible to move it from its gimbal.

© Getty William was keen to try out the bike

As he dismounted, renowned petrolhead William commented: "I love that exhaust" before calling the set "incredibly realistic".

It's no secret that the Prince used to love riding motorbikes in his younger years, but his wife Kate once admitted that her husband's hobby "filled her with horror".

© Getty William takes his turn behind the camera

During a visit to Dundee in 2015, Kate was asked if William still rode a motorbike, to which she replied: "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

© Getty William leaving a polo match on his motorbike in 2009

But while visiting the Isle of Man in 2018, William said he wasn't riding anymore, adding: "I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me, biking was always about being with everybody else."

© Getty William takes his turn behind the camera

The Prince of Wales's trip to Northern Ireland was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the UK general election.

He started the day with a visit to a project aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.

William was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.

The organisation is a member of the Northern Ireland element of the Homewards project aimed at tackling homelessness.

© Getty William also visited the Simon Community in Wales

During his visit to The Foyer, William spoke to young people about their experiences and the support they have received and met leading practitioners in the sector to discuss some of the work being delivered in Northern Ireland to support young people leaving care.

Homewards Northern Ireland is looking to scale up initiatives such as the Simon Community’s Housing First For Youth service, which focuses on preventing homelessness, providing stable accommodation and community-based wraparound support to vulnerable young people leaving care.

With support from The Royal Foundation, Homewards will also deliver a housing project focused on supporting young people leaving the care system in Northern Ireland.

