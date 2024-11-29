The Prince and Princess of Wales are no doubt looking forward to spending some quality time with their children over the festive period – amid a difficult year for their family.

The Waleses traditionally spend Christmas in Norfolk and HELLO! understands that Prince William and Kate, both 42, will join the King and Queen at Sandringham on the big day.

The couple and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will stay at their country abode, Anmer Hall.

Charles and Camilla usually lead the family on the walk to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate on Christmas Day.

Extended family members often include the King's nieces and nephew - Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips – and their respective families.

Last year, the King's former sister-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, joined the fold for the first time in decades as she walked beside her ex-husband, the Duke of York.

Festive countdown

The Princess of Wales is expected to make two major public appearances in the run-up to Christmas.

Firstly, Kate will be involved in the daytime ceremonial elements of the state visit, greeting the Emir of Qatar, with William on Tuesday.

But she will miss the glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace in the evening.

And on Friday 6 December, the Princess will play host at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate is making a gradual return to her royal duties amid her recovery from cancer. The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January and just two months later, she was given the diagnosis.

The royal mum-of-three shared she had completed chemotherapy in a moving video message, which featured rare home footage of the Waleses spending time together in Norfolk.