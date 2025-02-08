Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look so loved-up at Invictus Games opening ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Invictus Crowd© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Sussexes stepped out for the concert in Vancouver

Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed with rapturous applause as they arrived at the star-studded Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony on Saturday.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, arrived holding hands and exchanged a series of loving looks throughout the event at BC Place in Vancouver.

The couple are due to enjoy performances from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Katy Perry and Nelly Furtado inside the packed stadium.

A performer at the Invictus Games© Jim Jeong/Shutterstock

Opening act

Ahead of the opening ceremony, attendees were treated to a drum performance by Lil'wat Nation Youth Q'awam'Redmond Andrews.


Prince Harry applauding and Meghan Markle recording on a phone© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry's pride

Harry, who served in the British Army for ten years, founded the Games in 2014, after being inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applauding© Jim Jeong/Shutterstock

Round of applause

Harry and Meghan were seen applauding during the athletes' parade.

Meghan Markle speaking to members of the crowd© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan works the crowd

Meghan happily chatted to members of the crowd throughout the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking© Samir Hussein/WireImage

A busy week for the Sussexes

The Sussexes are expected to attend several events during the week-long tournament in Vancouver and Whistler, including the debut of winter sports including Nordic Skiing, wheelchair curling, snowboarding and alpine skiing.

Nelly Furtado performing in a black outfit© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Nelly Furtado's performance

Iconic Canadian singer Nelly Furtado performed a medley of her hits including Like a Bird at the opening ceremony.

