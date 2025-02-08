Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look so loved-up at Invictus Games opening ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed with rapturous applause as they arrived at the star-studded Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony on Saturday.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, arrived holding hands and exchanged a series of loving looks throughout the event at BC Place in Vancouver.

The couple are due to enjoy performances from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Katy Perry and Nelly Furtado inside the packed stadium.

1/ 6 © Jim Jeong/Shutterstock Opening act Ahead of the opening ceremony, attendees were treated to a drum performance by Lil'wat Nation Youth Q'awam'Redmond Andrews.





2/ 6 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry's pride Harry, who served in the British Army for ten years, founded the Games in 2014, after being inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States.



3/ 6 © Jim Jeong/Shutterstock Round of applause Harry and Meghan were seen applauding during the athletes' parade.

4/ 6 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan works the crowd Meghan happily chatted to members of the crowd throughout the ceremony.

5/ 6 © Samir Hussein/WireImage A busy week for the Sussexes The Sussexes are expected to attend several events during the week-long tournament in Vancouver and Whistler, including the debut of winter sports including Nordic Skiing, wheelchair curling, snowboarding and alpine skiing.



6/ 6 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Nelly Furtado's performance Iconic Canadian singer Nelly Furtado performed a medley of her hits including Like a Bird at the opening ceremony.

