Meghan Markle gives husband Prince Harry a passionate kiss on stage as Invictus Games begins - video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games in an incredibly romantic way.

The Duchess, 43, took to the stage in Vancouver, Canada, the host country of the Games this year, at the friends and family dinner held before the competition started. Despite admitting she "hadn't planned on speaking", Meghan introduced her husband with a gushing speech.

As Harry strolled onto the stage, his doting wife gave him a passionate kiss as the crowd cheered. See the romantic moment in the video below.

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry passionate kiss as they kickstart 2025 Invictus Games

The Duchess looked phenomenal for the evening, wearing a chic sleeveless dress in an elegant chocolate brown hue. As for her hair, she wore her raven tresses down with a soft, elegant curl.

Meanwhile, Harry looked incredibly smart, wearing black trousers and a matching jacket, which he paired with a crisp white shirt.

Meghan's Speech

Meghan started her speech, saying: "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, oh, it feels like home."

Praising her husband, she said: "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week.

© Getty Meghan has always supported Harry at the Invictus Games

"You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on."

She continued: "He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."

Meghan also made a sweet confession about her family’s preparations for the Games, mentioning her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast.

"My husband's in all of that with us, and then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will say: 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like: 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus.'"

"It means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family, and I hope you recognise how much of his heart he has poured into every single thing that has gotten all of you to this week, which is going to be spectacular. I just need you to know that."

She concluded: "I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you means to him," adding that her "sweet children", Archie and Lilibet, are "cheering [everyone] on from California."