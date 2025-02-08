Meghan Markle makes rare comment about hands-on dad Prince Harry and son Prince Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in Vancouver, Canada on Friday evening for the 2025 Invictus Games.

During an impromptu welcome speech at the friends and family dinner, Meghan gushed about her wonderful husband and made a sweet comment about him being a hands-on dad.

The Duchess of Sussex was talking about how dedicated her beau is to his "Invictus family", as he is very much part of his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's routine whilst also dedicating all his efforts to Invictus.

Meghan explained: "What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast.

Meghan and Harry's children have stayed in California

She continued, adding: "My husband's in all of that with us, and then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will say: 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like: 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus."

The couple's children five-year-old son Archie and three-year-old daughter Lilibet didn't join their parents at the games this year but Meghan assured fans that their "sweet children" will be "cheering them on" from their home in California.

During the last games in Dusseldorf in 2023, the Duchess did say that in the future she and Harry would love to bring their children along with them to experience Invictus for themselves.

"We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is," she told the crowds.

This year, Meghan marked her first day in Canada with a passionate kiss as Prince Harry took to the stage. See the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry passionate kiss as they kickstart 2025 Invictus Games

The doting mother looked beautiful for the evening, wearing a chic sleeveless dress in an elegant chocolate brown hue. As for her hair, she wore her raven tresses down with a soft, elegant curl.

Meanwhile, Harry looked incredibly smart, wearing black trousers and a matching jacket, which he paired with a crisp white shirt.

