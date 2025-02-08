Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising announcement ahead of Invictus Games 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that Meghan will attend the 2025 Invictus Games.

Her attendance was uncertain in the weeks leading up to the event but HELLO! can confirm that the mother-of-two, who is launching her Netflix series in a few weeks, will be in attendance throughout the duration of Games.

Meghan's decision to attend is thought to be in order to support her husband and the mission of the Games, which he launched in 2014, although HELLO! understands that her top priority remains their family. It is thought Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay at home in Montecito, California.

© Chris Jackson Meghan will attend the 2025 Games

Meghan travelled with Harry to the training camp to mark the one-year countdown to the Games in 2024, and she has also attended every tournament since Toronto in 2017 when they made their debut as a couple.

The international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel was launched by Harry in 2014, with the first Invictus Games taking place in London.

What are the Invictus Games?

© Getty Images Meghan and Prince Harry at the 2024 One Year To Go event

Held in 2025 across venues in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada, the Games will take place between February 8 and February 16, and the event is the first in the Games' history to encompass winter sports.

The opening ceremony will include performances by Katy Perry. Chris Martin and Nelly Furtado, and Jelly Roll will bring the curtain down on the Games at the closing ceremony.

© Getty Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, will stay in the US

Also Joining Harry and Meghan will be Denmark's Prince Joachim and Princess Marie; the news was confirmed in a release by the Danish Palace, which stated that the royal couple would arrive at the Invictus Games on February 15 for the final weekend.

Joachim and Marie live in Washington D.C, with their two children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, after they moved to the United States in 2023 when Joachim took up a job as Defence Industry Attaché at the Danish embassy.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Harry's return home in 2008 inspired the Invictus Games

Harry served in the British military in Afghanistan, and the death of Danish soldier, Morten Krogh Jensen, partially inspired Harry to set up the Games.

Morten's coffin was loaded onto Harry's transport plane in 2008 and they returned to Europe together.

"As I was waiting to board the plane, the coffin of a Danish soldier was loaded on by his friends," he said in his opening speech at the 2017 Games.

"Once on the flight, I was confronted with three British soldiers, all in induced comas, with missing limbs, and wrapped in plastic. The way I viewed service and sacrifice changed forever."

The 2027 tournament will be held in Birmingham in the UK in 2027.