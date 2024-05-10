Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's milestone trip to Nigeria in photos

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have travelled to Nigeria on a three-day trip to promote the Invictus Games.

The visit comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex concluded a brief visit to London, where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the sporting tournament.

The Duke and Duchess landed in Abuja on Friday morning after receiving an invite from Nigeria's chief of defence staff, General Christopher Muse. During their three-day visit, they will meet injured service personnel and various officials.

The trip marks Meghan and Harry's first visit to Nigeria as a couple. The country holds a special place for them both, with Meghan having spent time with the Nigerian team at the Invictus Games last year and was even bestowed her own Nigerian name Amira Ngozi Lolo.

In 2022, Meghan revealed on her former podcast, Archetypes, that she has Nigerian heritage. She told celebrity interviewer Ziwe: "I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago… [and I'm] Forty-three percent Nigerian."

Take a look at some of the milestone moments during Prince Harry and Meghan's three-day visit to Nigeria.

1/ 5 © Getty Day one Prince Harry and Meghan kicked off their tour with a visit to a kindergarten class at Lightway Academy in Abuja, where children aged up to five danced and sang. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they received a warm welcome, with the couple taking time to chat with students and receiving beaded necklaces as gifts.



2/ 5 © Getty They were the centre of attention when they took part in some games.



3/ 5 © Getty During the visit here, the couple were mobbed by students, with Meghan happily stopping to take selfies with some students.



4/ 5 © Getty Prince Harry and Meghan offered little snippets into their own family: Archie, who turned five earlier this month, and two-year-old Lilibet. The former actress revealed that dancing was their daughter's favourite class, adding: "Maybe it’s all the jumping around."

